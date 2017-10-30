× Expand God is on Your Side

By Jill Briscoe

“And Elisha prayed, ‘O Lord, open his eyes so he may see.’ Then the Lord opened the servant’s eyes, and he looked and saw the hills full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha.” ~ 2 Kings 6:17

Are you ever greeted in the morning with a situation where you feel you are facing unbelievable odds? Do you feel surrounded by unfriendly faces? Perhaps you, too, have cried out, “Lord, what will I do now?”

Christ, who is captain of the Lord’s host, encamps around those who fear Him. Sometimes the Captain commands those unseen hosts to intervene, as in Elisha’s case, and a miracle of deliverance takes place. At other times, in God’s infinite wisdom, the heavenly host is restrained. But it’s still a comfort to know that they are there!

We can learn to “see” God’s resources for ourselves through faith and revelation. Reading the Word of God helps us when we are overcome with fear. We learn that many people who served God were frightened. Elisha’s servant was frightened when he saw the Aramean army. Joshua must have been frightened when Moses died and he had to take over (Josh. 1:6-9). David must have been frightened when Saul was chasing him and all he could see was the human army (1 Sam. 23: Ps. 35). In each instance, God encouraged his servants and told them not to be afraid. Once God gives us courage, we can then become an Elisha for our friends and family when they are frightened or worried. We can pray, “Oh, Lord, open their eyes, and let them see!” God is on our side, and it will be all right.

Suggested Reading: 2 Kings 6:8-23

Lord, help me to stop right here in this place and look around. Enable me in faith to see Your army and feel the strength of Your presence in this situation. You are my God, You are on my side. Help me to chase my fear away with this comforting truth. Amen.