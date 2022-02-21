Stranger Impact

A family of three boarded a hotel shuttle, bound for the airport and a flight to Africa. Six suitcases accompanied them. Another couple also boarded the shuttle and noticed with disapproval the lack of space left in the van. They commented within ear shot that the four-minute ride to the airport had “scarred them” because of being cramped.

A few minutes later, while standing in line for boarding passes, a different couple noticed this family’s luggage.

Wife: Look at how much baggage they have!

Husband: Maybe they are missionaries.

Wife: No. There’s no way. Missionaries aren’t selfish enough to take that many bags.

The problem is they are missionaries and have been for over ten years. It’s amazing what people will say in the presence of complete strangers.

My friends live with the tension that home is found on two different continents. Each time they board a plane, they are fresh off a Target run that must last them until they return. They give up the convenience of regular Wi-Fi, electricity, and Chick-fil-A in exchange for boarding passes to Africa. Then they go through security with hearts worn out from the sacrificial round of emotional goodbyes. Though serving is their choice, departure days are still a challenge.

So, it doesn’t help to be told they are inconveniencing someone’s ride or living selfishly.

Jesus told us to love one another. But sometimes we forget that strangers are “one anothers” too. Somehow, we assume that acting impatient, selfish, or rude is acceptable as long as we don’t know someone’s name.

Yet, bad behavior doesn’t always include words.

Once I was waiting in line at a bookstore. The man in front of me struck up a conversation with the store clerk. As they continued to banter, I could feel my impatience rising. My mind was screaming, “Pay for your books and move on!”

Finally, he left. As I approached the counter, the clerk asked me, “Have I done something to upset you?” I said no, confused by her question. She continued. “Well, the way you are looking at me makes me think I have done something to offend you.”

OUCH!

Jesus gave us the command to love one another. It is a simple act, but pretty high on the difficulty scale. Why? Because no one is exempt. Not even strangers. Loving one another can involve words, but it may not. It is a total verbal and nonverbal behavior check.

So, how do you act around strangers? When was the last time you paid a stranger a compliment? Or performed a random act of kindness? Conversely, how often do you grumble, shoot a dirty look, or sigh loudly to make your irritation known?

Take a moment to consider how different our world would be if we led with love when it came to those we don’t know. Could kindness avert a future argument, prevent a bad decision or deter some road rage? Could it inspire, redirect, or bring healing to someone in need? The thing is we’ll probably never know.

But what if we acted like we did?

What if we intentionally chose to love strangers well, fully expecting our actions to make a difference in their lives? How would that affect our own disposition? Would we discover more patience, more purpose, or more joy if we saw each interaction as an opportunity to make a positive difference?

Every stranger has hidden baggage. Our quick assessments of them are probably wrong most of the time. Remember that missionary family? One of their six suitcases was filled with gifts for people in Africa.

Love one another—that includes strangers.

BE INTENTIONAL

