A Model of Hospitality

I doubt whether Corrie and Betsy ten Boom ever considered themselves "rich in this present world," but they were certainly rich in good deeds, generosity, and willing to share what they had with others. Are these not the marks of a hospitable person? In re-reading The Hiding Place with my neighborhood book club, I was struck by the fact that Betsy made a big pot of soup each morning, expecting visitors to arrive on her doorstep needing to be fed – and arrive they did! I yearn for that old-fashioned notion of hospitality – of people dropping by unannounced and finding nourishment and healing in my home.

Two Christian women modeled a ministry of hospitality similar to what Betsy and my grandmother demonstrated in their pre-war days. Jean befriended me when I was single, and Judy when I was a newlywed, but they both shared several qualities.

Jean and Judy considered people more important than tasks. No matter what they may have been "up to their ears in," they made me feel like they had nothing more important to do than minister to me. I recall knocking on Judy's back door, finding her scrubbing her kitchen alongside those she'd hired to help her with her spring cleaning. She invited me in, fed me, and gave me her undivided attention, giving up valuable cleaning time and resisting any desire she might have had to supervise.

Both women always welcomed me, day or night. There were no limitations on our friendship. In addition to spending time with their families, their ministries, and their civic responsibilities, their doors were always open to me.

As a newlywed, I went through a period when I was frightened of staying alone at night. This often occurred because my husband traveled for work. We eventually purchased a golden retriever thinking he would keep me company and help me sleep at night, but he turned out to be as skittish as I was. Now I was terrified of being alone at night and having responsibility of an animal. I was sure no one in the world would take me in. But Judy did! She invited me and my 90 pound dog to sleep over when Mark was away.

"Command those who are rich in this present world not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in wealth, which is so uncertain, but to put their hope in God, who richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment. Command them to do good, to be rich in good deeds, and to be generous and willing to share" (1 Tim. 6:17-18 NIV).

Another shared quality is that neither friend made apologies for the condition of their home. A house was a home to them – a place where people lived, played, and yes, made messes. The state of the house was not emphasized, but rather the people who lived there, and the people God brought there. When I keep still about the collection of things on the steps, backpacks strewn about, or the number of dishes in the sink, it makes people feel comfortable knowing they can invite me into their homes without the pressure to be clutter-free!

Another way Jean and Judy ministered to me was through food. They always fed me. A meal need not be gourmet to minister to a person's heart. Once, when I showed up on Jean's doorstep, she fed me toast and jelly. It was all she had and it was all I needed. Often I find women simply need to be fed. It's not so much the nutrition they need, it's the gesture. Tired and worn-out from taking care of everyone else, sometimes they just need someone to take care of them, if only for a few minutes. A motherly gesture may be all that's needed to help a woman get back on her feet. In our transient society, where most of us no longer live near Mom, there is often no one to mother the mother. Women can always benefit from a little godly nurturing.

Most importantly, Jean and Judy shared their lives with me. I learned about child rearing, marital conflict resolution, caring for aging parents, praying for wayward children, reaching the lost, all around their kitchen tables. They laughed and wept with me, sharing the intimacies of their lives, informally mentoring me and building stability into my life.

Now, when a neighbor drops by and asks, "Do you have an hour?" I know I'm realizing my goal of growing and contemporizing old-fashioned hospitality. I know that 1 Tim. 6:17-18 is happening in my life! So if you, too, long for your home to become a place of nourishment and healing for others, begin with prayer. Pray to be rich in good deeds, to be generous, and to be willing to share with whomever God sends your way – and watch what god does in your life. And while you're waiting for His reply, do what needs to be done for someone who could benefit from a little motherly nurturing.