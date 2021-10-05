God's Perfect Timing

They say that timing is everything, and God’s timing is perfect. That was illustrated to me recently by the way He orchestrated a timely brunch, a timely meeting and a timely salvation story.

ANSWERING GOD'S NUDGE

My husband Pete enjoys cooking and blessing others with food, so we often host brunches for our neighbors. At one particular brunch, we learned that a neighbor we hadn’t met before, Joe, had been diagnosed with cancer. A four-time cancer survivor myself, I know how difficult that journey can be, so the next day, sensing a heavenly nudge to share some scones, I headed to Joe’s house to introduce myself and offer encouragement.

Sadly, Joe passed away soon after we met. But after he passed, his wife Rita and I became friends. We talked on the phone, occasionally took walks, and attended a few neighborhood gatherings together. While Rita struggled with the loss of Joe, plus her own health issues, Pete and I prayed for her. I also encouraged her to cry out to God herself when her pain became excruciating.

Then came a day I won’t forget, when Rita called with the shocking news that she had two months or less to live. Hardly able to believe what I was hearing, I hung up the phone and cried.

Over the next month, I saw Rita often. One day as she was thanking me for helping her, I told her I believed God had crossed our paths when He did because He knew she would need help.

When it came time for Rita to move into a care facility, I was helping her fill out the application when I came to the following question: What is your religion? When I asked Rita the question, she adamantly responded, “Nothing!” I had often prayed for an opportunity to share the gospel with her but hadn’t sensed one ... until then!

HOLY SPIRIT GUIDANCE

Rita had previously shared with me that she and Joe had attended church when their children were young, but I didn’t sense that Rita had a relationship with Jesus. So that day I began to explain to her … that God loves us so much, but our sins separate us from Him ... that God sent Jesus to pay the penalty for our sins ... that if we turn from our sins and trust in Jesus alone to save us, we will be forgiven and eternal life will be ours. I also told Rita that when we come to Jesus, He promises to never leave us nor forsake us, just as He had never forsaken me through my four cancer journeys. As the Holy Spirit guided me, Rita listened, soaking up every word.

As followers of Jesus, may we be willing to pray and go. And may we live each day with our spiritual eyes open wide and our hearts overflowing with God’s love, for we never know when someone will cross our path desperately needing to know about Jesus.

I was reminded of a small piece of paper in my purse with the words of a sinner’s prayer on it — a prayer that includes admitting you are a sinner in need of a Savior, confessing your sin and willingness to turn from it, and believing in Jesus as your Savior and Lord. I gave that piece of paper to Rita, sensing she needed more time to process everything I had talked about with her.

The following day, Rita told me she had prayed that prayer. I asked her, “Did you mean every word you prayed?” “Yes!” she insisted. Tears of joy filled my eyes, knowing God had saved her soul. Angels were rejoicing!

Not long after believing in Jesus as her Savior, Rita passed from this life to the next. I grieved the loss of my friend, but at the same time, I was thankful she was healed and whole.

The morning after she passed away, I read the following verses: “I know that my Redeemer lives” (Job 19:25a) and “For if, while we were God’s enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life!” (Rom. 5:10). I believe God was confirming to me that Rita was home, redeemed through the blood of the Lamb.

KEEP YOUR SPIRITUAL EYES OPEN

Remember the brunch when Pete and I learned about Joe’s cancer diagnosis? Looking back, I’m reminded how long it took to find a date for that brunch when everyone was available. In the end, God had arranged the perfect date for accomplishing His plan. If the brunch had been scheduled earlier, Joe wouldn’t have been diagnosed with cancer, and I wouldn’t have gone to introduce myself. If the brunch had been later, Joe might have already passed, and I probably wouldn’t have met Rita, which means I would have missed the joy of helping her find the way home; to the place God had prepared for her.

I also realize that it was during my first cancer journey that Pete discovered his passion and talent for cooking. I see that as part of the good God brought out of those hard times — good which ultimately played a part in Rita’s salvation!

In Luke 10:2-3, Jesus tells His disciples, “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field. Go! I am sending you out like lambs among wolves.”

As followers of Jesus, may we be willing to pray and go. God will equip us, just as He equipped me when I obeyed His nudging to share the brunch scones and recognized His timing to share the gospel. And may we live each day with our spiritual eyes open wide and our hearts overflowing with God’s love, for we never know when someone like Rita will cross our path — someone desperately needing to know about Jesus.