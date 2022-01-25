A Personal Lesson in Humility

“It is never wrong to do the right thing.” I have heard this statement multiple times in my nearly 42 years on this earth. I do not know who originally said it, only that it holds the timeless weight of truth.

I recently purchased a mail order including two pieces of jewelry for the holiday season. I received the order two days after my online purchase. And again, four days after my online purchase. I had received the exact same order twice. At first, I assumed I had made the mistake, by clicking ‘2’ rather than ‘1’ on the online ordering system I am more familiar with than I care to admit. However, after checking my account balance and calling the company’s customer service, I discovered that the company made the mistake in duplicating my order.

Hopeful the company would allow me to keep the second order, or provide some kind of complimentary compensation for being honest, I was disappointed when they simply told me to return the second set. “You mean I have to go out of my way to print a label and travel to a shipping location to amend a mistake I did not make?” I asked.

“That is correct, Ms. Wilkins,” the Customer Service Representative robotically responded.

I was frustrated, annoyed, and something was not sitting quite right in my soul. It took some deep reflection to realize that what was not sitting right was my very own sense of entitlement, shining brighter than a pair of neon leggings in a Whitney Houston music video from the 80s.

When did we (correction: ‘when did I’ ) go from simply doing the right thing with no expectation of reward, to feeling we are owed something for simply being honest? This may possibly be a symptom of the times in our society… but it is certainly not okay. It never was.

Jesus spent His whole earthly life doing the right thing. He was literally crucified for it. The difference between Jesus and me (there are many, actually) is that He expected nothing in return. He simply loved others. He wanted to teach them, guide them, encourage them, and in the end of His earthly venture, He even died for them. He died for us.

Who are we (as a community, tribe, nation, world) to expect anything of our government, leaders, teachers, friends, mothers, fathers, spouses, and children? We are not owed. We are not deserving. We are not entitled. We are simply selfish.

The absolute best gifts are not those we expect. They are not those we feel worthy of. They are those mystical gifts we receive with no strings attached, simply because the giver desires to bless us. We may, in fact, feel undeserving, unworthy, or even have a difficult time accepting such gifts.

As we reflect on the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, I am hopeful you can accept that which has been poured out in pure love: the gift God gave in His very own son, Jesus, that fateful day He was born in a manger hundreds of years ago. His life, His death, His resurrection. His forgiveness poured out for the nations that came long before and will come long after our very existence.

May we as Christians try (even though we can never achieve) to emulate that altruistic, selfless deed by sharing it with others and not allowing the temptation of entitlement to steal the pure joy of receiving a loving gift.