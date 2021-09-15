The Altars We Build

The Pattern

When God brings the Israelites into the Promised Land, giving them rest from their enemies, their leader, Joshua, spends his final days admonishing them to remember God’s Covenant. “Not one of all the LORD’s good promises to Israel failed; every one was fulfilled,” he reminds them (Josh. 21:45). He lays before them both blessings and curses. Just as his predecessor Moses warned them of the curses that follow disobedience, so Joshua exhorts them again. They respond by vowing to worship God alone, forsaking all foreign gods. “Far be it from us to rebel against the LORD and turn away from him today by building an altar . . . other than the altar of the LORD our God that stands before His tabernacle” (Josh. 22:29).

As history unfolds, however, they do just what they vowed not to do. The battle-scarred miracle-beholders of Joshua’s time die off, giving way to a new generation who know only peace and prosperity. They erect altar after altar in their hearts and bring idol after idol into their land, bringing upon themselves the curses promised them should they prostitute themselves to foreign gods. “They provoked the LORD to anger because they forsook Him and served Baal and the Ashtoreths. In His anger against Israel the LORD handed them over to raiders who plundered them. He sold them to their enemies all around, whom they were no longer able to resist” (Judg. 2:12b–14). Thus, God’s people hear an echo of Moses’ and Joshua’s warning to them, “All these curses will come upon you . . . because you did not obey the LORD your God and observe the commands and decrees He gave you” (Deut. 28:45).

We, like the Israelites, are made for worship—but when our worship is given to false gods, it is vile (Luke 4:8). We must ask ourselves: Have we engaged in worshipping the gods of the culture around us? What altars have we built or allowed to exist in our hearts, our homes, or our churches? Let us consider this as we take a closer look at one of our culture’s gods.

The Problem

In America there abides a ravenous god, one that must be constantly fed and appeased. She is called Self and she cares for no other. She is all-consuming and will permit no god beside her. She seeks to rule and, ultimately, destroy us. Do you know her?

Americans come to her altar daily. In many ways, our altars to Self are not so different from those of the Canaanite gods that enticed the Israelites. We call them by different names, often using euphemisms to soften them and make them more palatable. But whatever names we give these altars, our acts of Self worship remain vile and grotesque in the eyes of the One Holy God. Have you been to Self’s altar?

On Self’s altar smolders our materialism and single-minded drive for success. Our perpetual victimhood feeds Self's appetite while we march and protest on Self's behalf. We spend our resources and energy trying to preserve Self as if she were immortal. We glorify Self and amass our investments in her bloated belly as our culture applauds our efforts, whispering, “Take care of yourself first.” We lift Self up by trampling others down. We perpetuate phrases such as: self-help, self-appreciation, self-fulfillment, self-love, self-promotion, self-assured, and on and on. Do you speak Self’s language?

We then wonder why we live in “constant suspense, filled with dread both night and day, never sure of life . . . [having] an anxious mind, eyes weary with longing, and a despairing heart” (Deut. 28:65–66). But can’t we see? The god Self is never full. She can never be satisfied. The path to her temple does not provide sustenance; rather, she consumes us with her voracious appetite. She is a ravenous, overwhelming, increasing, never-satisfied god of destruction. The path to her temple leads only to death (Luke 17:33).

The Prescription

Just as God repeatedly called the Israelites out of their idolatry, so too He calls us away from Self’s altar and into His presence. He beckons us to leave Self behind and come to the One God who has the power to slay her. If we turn to the True God, Jesus Christ, and lay these acts of Self-worship at His feet, His grace will wash over us and make us new creatures (1 John 1:9; 2 Cor. 5:17; Eph. 4:22).

We will be creatures who put each other first and follow the footsteps of the One who laid down His life for others (John 15:13). We will be creatures who love others above ourselves and spend ourselves on others’ behalf (Mark 12:31; Phil. 2:3). We will be creatures who sacrifice our ambitions rather than our children, who love in truth and grace rather than promote lies—fit for true worship (John 4:23). Just as Joshua pleaded with the Israelites, “Throw away the foreign gods that are among you and yield your hearts to the LORD, the God of Israel,” so Christ calls us to tear down the altar of Self (Josh. 24:23).

We must die to Self and live for the One who fills us full, satisfies our deepest longings, cleanses our filth, and raises us up to stand before the Living God. It is only in dying to Self and living for Christ that we are saved, made new, filled with peace, and brought to live in joy, embody love, grow in faith, bless the nations, and inherit the earth (John 3:30–31; Gal. 5:22; John 14:6; Matt. 5:5). We must slay Self and stand with our forefathers saying, “As for me and my household, we will serve the LORD” (Josh. 24:15b). We can have no other gods.

The Promise

Are you worshipping at the altar of Self? Have you grown weary, empty and exhausted? Are you ready to tear down Self’s altar and turn to the true God? Come to Him just as you are and drink of His living water. Give Him your acts of Self worship and watch Him make something new. He is the God who redeems. He makes beauty from ashes (Isa. 61:3). He is rest for the weary (Matt 11:28). He is food for the hungry (Matt. 26:26). He is light in the darkness (Matt. 4:16). He is the way for the lost (John 14:6). He is hope for the hopeless (Rom. 5:2). He is grace for the wayward (John 1:16). He is life (John 1:4).

Tenderly, He is calling to you and to me, “Is Ephraim my dear son? Is he my darling child? For as often as I speak against him, I do remember him still. Therefore my heart yearns for him; I will surely have mercy on him” (Jer. 31:20). Will you respond to His call?