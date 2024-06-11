Never Forgotten, Forever His Child

Not a day goes by that I don’t think about my kids.

I have two teenage boys, and it is a privilege to be their mom. They make me laugh, they challenge me, and sometimes they make me so proud I want to cry. But like any parent, they frustrate me at times. And like all parents, I am not perfect.

Over the years I have raised my voice, punished unfairly, been overly critical, and a host of other things that I hope don’t land them in counseling one day. Though I have dropped the ball on more than one occasion, I can say one thing with certainty: I have never forgotten them.

I may have forgotten to buy something for a project or remind them to do something, but I have never forgotten them. They are always on my mind. I pray for them, dream big for them, and have high hopes for them. I wonder how they are processing a hurt, dealing with a disappointment, or overcoming a fear. My kids are forever on my mind.

GOD HASN'T FORGOTTEN HIS CHILD

We find a similar sentiment in Rom. 8:16, “The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children.”

In other words, the Holy Spirit says to me, “He’s your Father.” Nothing can change that. Just as my kids can never do anything to make them not my kids, we can’t do anything to change our status as children of God. A daughter remains just that—a daughter.

This meant so much to me because I had been carrying a sadness with me that I couldn’t shake. It was like a cloak, wrapped around me and weighing me down. It was a dream unfulfilled and its unfulfillment had finally settled in around me. Life looked normal and routine, but on the inside, this heavy cloak laid around my heart.

On this particular day, though, I pulled out the cloak and examined it. I realized that the weight of it was due to one, simple belief: God must have forgotten me.

Didn’t my Father know about this dream? Wasn’t He the one who put it in my heart to begin with? God must have forgotten it, therefore it’s up to me to materialize it. But I don’t measure up! I am not enough, and I am lacking. Thus, the sadness. But like a shard of light piercing through a cloudy, dismal day, Rom. 8:16 drilled down into my heart. I suddenly remembered: I am a child of God! And good parents don’t forget their children.

Instantly, I felt my heart lift. God had not forgotten me. He was well aware of my circumstances and where my life was headed, and just as I only want good things for my boys, God only wants good things for me. Maybe this dream isn’t what’s best for me, or maybe the timing isn’t right for it yet. God is in the midst of the situation, orchestrating it with me in mind.

REST, CHILD

There is so much comfort in being a child. God intends children to be able to rest, trust, let their parents hold the weight of responsibility, let them take the lead, and never doubt that their parents will provide and have their best in mind. If we can witness this with a flawed earthly parent, how much more with our heavenly parent?

Nothing about my circumstances changed that day—except my heart. Knowing that I am not forgotten gives me peace and reminds me what a gift it is to be a child of God—a daughter of the King!

BE INTENTIONAL

Is there an area where you feel forgotten by God? Let the truth of being His child sink in, allowing you to rest and trust Him.