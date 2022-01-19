Keeping Your Soul in Shape

Years ago I heard someone say, “You be responsible for the depth of your ministry and let God be responsible for the breadth of your ministry.” That statement burned in my heart and helped me realize the importance of paying attention to my relationship with Christ—what we call keeping our souls in shape. Caring for our souls is an acute need as we face challenges in our lives. If you are experiencing adversity, then the needs of your soul are even more apparent because of the heat of your trial. So, how can keep our souls in shape?

1. Pay attention to your soul.

God invites you to an intentional walk with Him when He says, “Be still and know that I am God” (Ps. 46:1). Staying in shape spiritually is a choice which means taking time to plan your quiet times with God.

2. Feed your soul.

Live on God’s Word. Choose a daily Bible reading plan for your quiet time and avoid soul starvation. Jeremiah, the weeping prophet, experienced joy and delight from feeding his soul with the promises of God (Jer. 15:16).

3. Exercise your soul.

Step out on God’s promises and walk by faith (2 Cor. 5:7). Taking God at His Word strengthens your soul and gives you victory in great trials (1 Jn. 5:4).

4. Calm your soul.

Talk with God continually and experience His peace. Prayer soothes the soul and gives us wings to fly above our circumstances (Phil. 4: 6-7).

5. Share your soul.

Let the sweet fragrance of Christ touch those around you as an ambassador for Christ (2 Cor. 2:14-17). Your soul will rejoice as your life glorifies the Lord.

So how’s your soul these days? Maybe today is the day to respond to Jesus’ invitation and get your soul in shape: “Come away with Me by yourselves to a quiet place and rest a little while” (Mk. 6:31, Williams).