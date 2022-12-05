Responding to Holy Nudges of the Spirit

Have you ever received a phone call, a note of encouragement, or a timely visit from someone—just when you needed it most? As if, somehow, that person knew you were in desperate need of that encouragement in that very moment?

Perhaps you’ve been prompted to reach out to someone you may not have thought of for a while, and, when you do, that person tells you of the situation your encouragement found them in?

At the time, the impulse may seem like a random thought. But have you considered that it just may be a prompting of the Holy Spirit? Could it be that He is giving us opportunity to do His bidding, to be His hands, His feet, or His mouthpiece to someone who is hurting? Our heavenly Father wants to care for His children in ways that are tangible. So, why wouldn’t He use us in that way to comfort, encourage, or speak truth to someone who needs it? I love how He prompts our spirits to act on His behalf. I call these “holy nudges.”

Consider the story of Ananias in Acts 9:10–17.

In Damascus there was a disciple named Ananias. The Lord called to him in a vision, “Ananias!”

“Yes, Lord,” he answered.

The Lord told him, “Go to the house of Judas on Straight Street and ask for a man from Tarsus named Saul, for he is praying. In a vision he has seen a man named Ananias come and place his hands on him to restore his sight.”

“Lord,” Ananias answered, “I have heard many reports about this man and all the harm he has done to your holy people in Jerusalem. And he has come here with authority from the chief priests to arrest all who call on your name.”

But the Lord said to Ananias, “Go! This man is my chosen instrument to proclaim my name to the Gentiles and their kings and to the people of Israel. I will show him how much he must suffer for my name.”

Then Ananias went to the house and entered it. Placing his hands on Saul, he said, “Brother Saul, the Lord—Jesus, who appeared to you on the road as you were coming here—has sent me so that you may see again and be filled with the Holy Spirit.”

Can you imagine the fear that welled up within Ananias? However, had he not responded to the prompting of the Holy Spirit, what would have happened to Saul? What would have happened to the thousands Saul’s ministry reached? Most of the New Testament would have gone missing had Saul’s conversion not taken place, had he not become Paul. Think about it, we are the benefactors of Paul’s ministry through the life-changing power of God’s Word as a result of Ananias responding to one simple, yet profoundly impactful, holy nudge.

Today, if a thought is planted in your heart that just won’t go away or you think of someone you’re inclined to check in on, don’t hesitate. It just may be the nudging of the Holy Spirit. You just may be the vessel God uses to deliver a life-changing blessing in the life of one or in the lives of many as you respond in obedience. Don’t miss the opportunity to be Jesus to someone who needs His personal touch.