A Simply Significant Christmas

It's so easy this time of year to fall for the Christmas Lie, the one that is loudly amplified by all the home and decorating programs, cooking and craft magazines, and general advertising. "Christmas has to be perfect!" Hidden inside this lie, is yet another lie: "Christmas can be perfect!" and inside this lie the one "I can make it perfect!"

And so we strive to create the perfect holiday celebration - to get the look, taste and texture of the 'perfect Christmas' in our living rooms, kitchens, and under the tree, even within ourselves. In the process, the significance of Christmas - the wonder of God's Gift so generously given to us and the joy of giving to those we love - is lost. The Spirit of Christmas is smothered within: and we find ourselves stressed, and our Christmas exhausting and disappointing despite our overwhelming efforts to make it perfect.

Consider instead, savoring the Spirit of Christmas by simplifying your celebration. Choosing to spend your limited energy and resources on those ways of celebrating most meaningful to you and your loved ones can make for a more satisfying and less stressful celebration.

When you're feeling overwhelmed, try stepping back and asking yourself if the stressor is helping or hindering your celebrating Christmas in a significant way. Change what you can by simplifying your celebration or by letting go of that which is hindering the true Spirit of Christmas.

By choosing what is simple - reasonable, realistic and affordable - yet personally significant, Christmas can be merry and meaningful. The power of the Christmas Lie can be broken when we realize that a meaningful celebration is well within our reach by deciding to do that which simply yet significantly, celebrates the true Spirit of Christmas.

1. Pause and Reflect

Reflect on the first Christmas as recorded in Matthew 1:18-25 and Luke 1: 26-2:20. It wasn't 'perfect' either, but we've been celebrating Jesus' birth ever since!

Pace yourself by planning quiet pauses between all the busy activities, and give yourself permission to enjoy them!

2. Tastefully Select

Instead of spending hours in the kitchen trying to create the perfect culinary Christmas, why not bake only the favorite cookie or treat of each family member?

Try a cookie exchange with friends or neighbors if you want more variety but less work.

Simplify the Christmas dinner menu to one that you find appealing, yet not so elaborate that it's exhausting to prepare or enjoy.

3. Simply Connect

Warm memories as well as delectable delights can be made by doing some baking with family or friends. Treats don't have to be elaborate or perfect for tastebuds to tingle and the time together to be special.

Decorate the tree together with loved ones as a simple yet deliberate celebration, rather than as another item to be crossed off your list. The tree doesn't have to be perfectly decorated or the get-together perfectly orchestrated, for the time together to be enjoyable.

During the countdown to Christmas enjoy simple activities - a walk to enjoy the festive lights, wrapping presents, singing a carol, sipping cider, playing a game, working on a puzzle, skating at the park - whatever you find satisfying.

Connect with someone less fortunate in a practical way, sharing or helping out to enlarge their celebration and joy this season.

4. Wisely Neglect

Looking ahead to Christmas, choose only those activities that are the most meaningful to you or that you can't afford to miss.

Let go of the fantasy that Christmas has to be perfect to be special. Instead give yourself permission to have a simply enjoyable and meaningful, though imperfect, Christmas.

5. Commemorate and Celebrate

Try using an Advent calendar with hidden gifts or Scriptures of the Christmas story to heighten anticipation of Christmas Day.

A special activity, carol, Scripture, or seasonal reading each night, perhaps by the light of your tree, candle or Advent wreath, can be quietly celebrational.

Choose a new ornament to commemorate the past year and hang it at a special time.

~ By Rhonda Christopherson