Bless Your Friends with a Christmas Brunch

For over fifteen years, I’ve had the privilege of hosting a Christmas brunch for treasured friends. I share my love and appreciation through a celebration of fun, laughter, and lots of delicious food. This event is the spark that lights my holiday season. I’m always blessed, and my friends are, too.

The idea for a Christmas brunch came after realizing that I wasn’t spending enough time with my friends. These precious women work tirelessly from November to New Year’s Day, ensuring their families and friends experience a wonderful holiday season. They are up early in the mornings and late into the night with labors of love: cooking, baking, planning, shopping, wrapping gifts—and that doesn’t include their many other activities. So why not provide a special time for them to be pampered, if only for a couple of hours? The more I planned the brunch to honor my friends, the more excited I grew.

Although I have my go-to decorations and food, Pinterest, print, and online magazines spark my creativity to add a fresh touch each year. I use my best Christmas dinnerware, glasses, silverware, cloth napkins, and favorite table centerpieces. No shirking. I uniquely decorate each table with a special theme.

Perhaps you’d like to consider hosting a love-filled celebration for your family and friends. With a little organization and a joyful heart, you will be on your way to blessing your friends. The following tips will help you be the season’s most sought-after hostess.

TIPS FOR HOSTING A CHRISTMAS BRUNCH

1. Decide How Many You Can Host

How many guests can you comfortably seat in your dining room, kitchen, and/or around card tables? I’m fortunate to have space that allows me to seat 20+ women. I’ve also used two card tables in my upstairs game room, but it’s not ideal, as all the women are not together. I’d rather have fewer guests, so no one misses the laughter and conversation from the whole group. Be sure you have enough place settings and silverware for each one when deciding on the number.

2. Design the Invitation

I use evite to design and manage the invitation. These are sent approximately 2½ weeks before the brunch. This site forwards me the RSVPs and I respond accordingly. Evite also stores every guest’s email information securely for the next year.

3. Decide on the Menu

Selecting the menu can be a dilemma because I want to cook and bake everything! Each year, I swap out recipes and try new ones while taking into consideration dietary needs and preferences of my guests. Keeping a digital copy of the menus through the years works well.

A Typical Christmas Brunch Menu:

Beverages

Coffee— regular and decaf

Assorted creamers and half-n-half

Water with lemon or lime

Assorted juices—orange, apple, grape, or cranberry

Appetizers

Assorted fruit tray and dip

Assorted cheese tray

Yogurt with a selection of fruit, nuts, and granola to garnish

Casseroles

Egg casserole— I have at least two varieties

Hash brown or breakfast potato casserole

Sausage links work better than bacon because of cooking time

Grits with condiments of butter, honey, jelly/jam, and pepper

Sweet Treats

Bread pudding— I have at least two varieties

Breakfast breads or muffins—an assortment

Breakfast cake and scones—an assortment

Prep Hints:

Once the menu has been determined, I make a grocery list and choose what items are best prepared ahead of time and stored in the freezer.

Print out the menu with details of when food items are to be pulled from the freezer, when to preheat the oven or grind the coffee beans, brew time, how long the dish needs to bake or cook, what time to ensure candles are lit, etc. Example: Buttermilk Blueberry Puff—350 degrees for 45 minutes. Preheat oven at 8:15 a.m. and place in the oven at 8:30 a.m.

Put together as many of the dishes as you can the day before, so you can enjoy the morning of the event without stress.

If keeping the coffee creamers cold is a concern, use a large bowl or sink filled with ice.

Invest in electric and candle-lit buffet dishes to keep food warm during the entire meal.

Arrange the food where guests can serve themselves buffet style.

Create small Christmassy cards for each dish to help the guest select their food item and return for more.

4. Plan for Guest Arrival

My husband is a dynamic piano player. He loves entertaining our guests, so he establishes a playlist, and as each guest arrives, he plays Christmas music, traditional and contemporary. He plays until the guests are nearly finished eating, and he always dresses for the occasion. He has the basic Christmas sweaters, but the real eye-catcher is a Christmas tree, lighted suit and tie that flashes off and on. A black and gold glittery Christmas tree sport coat has added glamor and fun to the occasion as well.

Approximately ten to fifteen minutes after the scheduled arrival time, I call the women together into the kitchen to make introductions. I direct them to the beverage station and point out the little cards describing the food items as well as any extra bowls or plates that they might need. I ask the guest to select a cup or glass from where they wish to sit. This not only allows them to choose preferred seating, but it also shows other guests where someone is seated.

We pray. The women take a plate from their table setting, line up, and serve themselves. We have no time limit, and we have enjoyed ourselves until past noon. The longer my friends linger in my home, the more my heart is filled.

5. Include Extra Touches

In the guest bathroom, I use Christmassy disposable hand towels. I also add a touch of faith by providing a prayer bowl with a pen and printed cards for those who have prayer requests. You can do this year ‘round.

I want my guests to feel special. That means I don’t eat until later. I visit each table, chat, fill beverage cups, check to see if they need additional food, and remove their soiled dishes to the kitchen when finished. My sweet husband often helps me.

Be prepared to share recipes, and even the unique stories accompanying them.

I’ve always had a gift for each guest that they receive when they leave. These gifts have been anything from journals, mugs with funny or inspirational quotes, ornaments, specialty jams and jellies, Christmas books, or whatever I think will be a blessing. I often start shopping for gifts in January when there are sales.

6. Final Suggestions

Take photos and ask permission to post on social media.

Perhaps a couple’s brunch better suits your celebration.

I also host a Harvest Brunch the week before Thanksgiving for my book club friends with the same fervor as the Christmas brunch.

Paper products may work better for you. And that’s okay! Choose from the many seasonal paper plates, napkins, and cups available. What’s important is making the event a celebration of the heart.

If you have room in your beverage serving area, offering guests a choice of wassail or coffee is a welcomed addition.

If you have several last-minute soiled utensils and dishes before the buffet line starts, store them in the oven out of sight. But don’t forget about them!

Afterward, analyze your brunch for what worked well and how to improve the celebration next time.

If a guest has brought you a gift, write a thank-you or e-thank-you for their thoughtfulness.

Personalize your brunch and enjoy every moment, making it a memorable occasion for your friends that will become a treasured tradition for years to come. “Serve wholeheartedly, as if you were serving the Lord, not people” (Eph. 6:7).