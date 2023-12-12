Christmas Blessings from the Book of Matthew

“But when the set time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, that we might receive adoption to sonship.” (Gal. 4:4–5)

The genealogy of Jesus Christ is filled with people just like us. Some were ordinary people; some were kings, leaders, army commanders, and businessmen. Some were liars, connivers, murderers, and some were downright evil. Their lives were messy, complicated, sinful, cunning, misunderstood, and even cursed. God used all kinds of people to bring His Son into the world, and we can learn from all of them. Through these sinful, messed up people, we have redemption through our Lord Jesus Christ. That was God’s plan.

Why did Matthew include the names of five women in his genealogy account when the names of women were rarely included in Jewish genealogies? At first glance, some of them seem to be immoral and disgraceful characters—but not any more than all the other male names we find after reading their histories. Jesus’ family tree was not perfect, and neither is ours. That’s the point—Jesus came from a lineage of sinners to save sinners, yet He remained sinless.

This year as you read the Christmas story, start with Matt. 1. May you find yourself somewhere in the God-breathed words of Jesus’ genealogy regarding the stories of the five women (and the men in their lives) mentioned. Their stories were written for all time, for all people, everywhere.

BLESSINGS ON YOU FROM CHRIST'S LINEAGE

Just like Tamar, may you be determined and goal-oriented in solving your problems, especially when it comes to justice. As you make your plans and set your goals, may you seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit in all you do. May God be involved in every aspect of your life.

Just like Judah, may you acknowledge when you have sinned against God and always allow the conviction of the Holy Spirit to confront you with the truth. May your confession and repentance transform your life and those around you to fulfill God’s plans for you.

Just like Rahab, may you show kindness to strangers and be willing to take risks for your family. May you always listen to how God is working through other people, near and far away. May you be encouraged and not lose hope. May you personally know of God’s provision, mercy, and grace.

Just like the two spies, may you see the possible when others see the impossible. May you be strong and courageous in following God’s commands. May you always remain faithful to the promises you give to others.

Just like Naomi, may you rise out of the pit of despair and return to your roots when you have journeyed far away from your faith. May bitterness never take root and grow in your heart. May your heart be filled with joy and may you always feast on Jesus, the Bread of Life, to nourish your soul.

Just like Orpah, may you have no hard feelings when you need to end a relationship. May your goodbyes be sweet, with no grudges or ill-feelings. May you always speak well of the person you left behind or the person who left you behind.

Just like Ruth, may you find encouragement and good rapport with a godly person who can direct you in the right path spiritually. May you be able to say to Jesus: “Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there I will be buried.”

Just like Ruth and Naomi, may you always know that there is no such thing as chance or coincidence—only God’s perfect timing.

Just like Boaz, may you give blessings to family, friends, and those who work for you. May you look beyond a person’s status in life and see how the Lord sees them—a person loved by God and worthy of redemption.

Just like Bathsheba, may you never dwell on the labels that society puts on you. May you forgive those who have sinned against you. May God comfort you and restore your life after tragic loss and heartbreak.

Just like David, may you be genuinely repentant of your sins and accept the consequences even after you are forgiven. May you listen to close and trusted friends who speak truth into your life which will keep you on the right path. May you truly be a person after God’s own heart.

Just like Mary, may you have confidence and faith in God’s Word to do the impossible. May you allow God to birth in you the Holy Spirit, allowing Him to fill you with discernment, wisdom, and truth. May you always be in awe, pondering the marvelous things He has done and is doing in your life.

Just like Joseph, may you be steadfast and obedient to the voice of God. May you always go where He tells you to go and do what He tells you to do.

Just like Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, Bathsheba, and Mary, may you be an overcomer, a faithful follower of God, and a person of excellence. As an adopted child of God, may you always know your lineage and heritage in Christ Jesus our Lord and Savior.

Just like Judah, the two spies, Boaz, David, and Joseph, may you be a strong leader, a mighty warrior, and a person of integrity. No matter what you’re going through, may you press on to the end of the story that God began in you.

Amen and Amen.

Be blessed!

As we move into the Christmas season and into the New Year, pray these blessings for yourself, your friends, and family. There’s no better Christmas gift to give than that of prayer and blessing based on God’s Word.

The genealogies of Jesus Christ are found in Matt. 1:1–17 and Luke 3:23–38.

The story of Tamar and Judah is found in Gen. 38.

The story of Rahab and the two spies is found in Josh. 2:1–21 and Josh. 6:22–25.

The story of Ruth is found in the book of Ruth.

The story of Bathsheba is found in 2 Sam. 11–12:25.

The story of Mary is found in Matt. 1:18–21 and Luke 1:26–38.