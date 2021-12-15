Hope for Humanity

You drag yourself through the front door and into your home. Your arms are loaded with more work than you can possibly ever get done, so you drop the burden of books, to-do lists, and bags with a cry of exasperation. You don’t turn on the light because you can’t bear to look at the state the house is in. You’re hungry, but making something to eat feels overwhelming. You crave a long, hot bath because your head is pounding, your heart is racing, and your body aches—yet you are tempted to skip food and bathing so you can collapse into bed.

Have you ever felt like this?

You are soul sick. It’s an illness brought on by demanding people and schedules, too much coffee and adrenaline boosters, and not enough prayer and stillness. You hate to admit it, but you are sick of life and its demands. It seems everyone needs a piece of you: family, friends, neighbors—people you dearly love. But, at this moment, you can’t even summon the strength to help yourself.

So, you lean against the wall and slowly slide down, collapsing in a heap on the floor. Your head slumps toward your knees and you wrap your arms around yourself because you could really use a hug. You know you can’t keep going this way. Something has to change.

Dear friend, there is hope. Change is the good news of the Christmas story.

Jesus is my light and yours as we journey through life. He is our ultimate hope (Isa. 9:6)

Each Christmas, I speak at holiday events on “The Christmas Light.” In the presence of the Advent wreath with candles, I share the heartbeat of the message: “ In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind” (John 1:4). I weave a message of inspiration of how Jesus is my light and yours as we journey through life. He is our ultimate hope (Isa. 9:6):

For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called, Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

This verse is well-known because it is in Handel’s Messiah concerts, in which the audience stands during the Halleluiah chorus. Does your heart stand in honor of the Messiah of hope today?

When life seems impossible, heaven sends help:

And the angel came to [Mary] and said, “Rejoice, favored woman! The Lord is with you…Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God…. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you will call His name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High, and the Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David. He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and His kingdom will have no end.”

Mary asked the angel, “How can this be, since I have not been intimate with a man?”

The angel replied to her: “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. Therefore, the holy One to be born will be called the Son of God… For nothing will be impossible with God” (Luke 1:29–37 HCSB).

Ponder Christ’s names below: What do you want the Christ to accomplish in your life?

Wonderful Counselor: An astonishing advisor

Mighty God: The Almighty God; a strong, heroic, warrior champion

Everlasting Father: The First and Forever Father of All

Prince of Peace: Ruler, Captain, Chief, Commander of perfect peace and prosperity.

Choose a name of the Messiah that you want to hang your heart on and rest your hope in. Create art or buy an item symbolizing this name. Place this as a prayer prompt so when your heart is heavy, you look to your Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, and Prince of Peace.

Now, just as in the times of Isaiah, people carry desperately heavy burdens. We all need a Savior to light our way.