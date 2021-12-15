“Mom,” her tone was urgent, “Tim’s been in California for over a week now and they need him to stay another! These kids are sucking the life out of me; I have so much to tie up before Christmas! Can you come?”

I love being able to help my daughter, it’s just this five-hour drive I dread. Despite the snow squalls, my mind still wandered and landed in the same place. She was raised in a Christian home, made a profession of faith, went to Awana, went on mission trips, but Melody hardly mentions you and has not been to church in years. After having the three kids, I thought it would be more important to her. Does she know you, Jesus? Please let me see it! I don’t want her to be lukewarm, I want her to flourish in you.

After squeals of “Grammy!” from 5-year-old twins, Tess and Tommy, and 2 ½ year old Will, I was dragged to see every decoration in their new house. I yelled to Melody, who was in the kitchen, “Hey Mel, where’s your stable? Where’s Jesus?”

“In the basement,” she called back.

That’s just great, Jesus is in the basement. Don’t go into a downward spiral, it’s not that big of a deal...

“Half the pieces are broken anyway,” she added between clanks of dishes.

I climbed into the spare bed that night, which also happened to be in the basement with Jesus. Does she even care? Doesn’t she want her kids to know about God?

Lord, please show Melody the way, soften her heart to you, maybe bring a new neighbor to reach out. And Lord, help me bring Jesus up from the basement over the next few days. I want to love and enjoy my family. Don’t let worry take hold. I know you are faithful; help me to trust you.

I didn’t sleep much that night, but pulled myself together for my grandkids. We opened the presents I had brought, one of which was a musical play stable. I forgot all about this gift! Now we’re talking—we’ve got ourselves a stable! It played “Away in a Manger,” and the kids picked up the tune and first verse right away as I started singing. They kept pushing the music button over and over and had it memorized in no time.

In a Christmas-laden conversation, Tess asked, “Grandma, what’s a carol?”

“It’s a Christmas song from long ago,” I replied.

“Is ‘Away in a Manger’ a carol?” she asked.

“Yes! And, when you go out into the neighborhood singing Christmas songs at peoples’ front doors, it’s called ‘caroling.’ When your mommy was little, we would go caroling every year.”

My daughter perked up from the kitchen, “With the church! I loved that! Then we would all go back for hot cocoa and cookies!” Thank you, Lord for that sweet memory.

“Grammy, can we go caroling?”

I hesitated just long enough for Melody to announce, “Oh no you don’t, Mom. You are not going to traipse all over the neighborhood singing at the top of your lungs.” She knows me too well.

I took the kids aside and shared my secret plan. We waited until their mom finished dressing in her room. In jackets and mittens, we tiptoed to her door and knocked. When she opened it, three little angels sang, “Away in a Manger” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Tears welled up in my daughter’s eyes. She remembers.

The next day, Tommy asked, “Grammy, can we put on a play like we did the last time you were here?”

“Of course! Do you remember last Christmas, when we put on the Nativity play?” I asked.

“What’s na-tib-ity?” Will asked through his pacifier.

I began, “It’s the real Christmas story, you know, with…”

“With Mary and Joseph!” Tess finished excitedly. “I was Mary and stuffed my blankie under my shirt because of the baby Jesus.”

Tommy wanted to be a shepherd this year and little Will wanted to be “the dad,” so we headed to the kid’s costume closet. Head coverings sufficed for the twins, but Will insisted on a Batman costume. And so, it was... Joseph the carpenter, husband of Mary, was the caped crusader who carried a sword and a pistol. “I know how to use these, Grammy,” he whispered with authority.

Our angel Gabriel was a giant dinosaur with fairy wings and the three kings were Clifford, Barney, and Elmo, all donning birthday crowns. Melody clapped and clapped at the performance. This brought her such joy.

The next day, I did a craft with the kids while Mommy went for a run. We glued tissue paper onto jars for “stain glass” candle holders. With Christmas music playing in the background, I told them that Jesus said, “I am The Light of the World.” He is against the darkness in our lives—the sin.

“What’s sin, Grandma?” asked Tommy.

I briefly explained and added, “We all sin, but whoever believes in Jesus can have their sins forgiven and live with Him forever in heaven.”

“I believe,” Tommy spoke up.

“I believe,” added Tess.

“I ba weave,” whispered Will.

Later that evening, with hands held for grace, we all stared into the little dancing flames of the candles. Tommy asked his mother to pray. After she finished with “Amen,” he added, “Mommy, you’re supposed to say, ‘In Jesus’ name.’”

The morning before I left, the kids were off playing on their own while Melody and I were cleaning up after decorating cookies. The doorbell rang. It was one of her new friends inviting her and the kids over to play. I stayed back, happy for some time to myself. Two hours passed—way beyond Will’s naptime. Something’s up. Out of nowhere I was flooded with the knowledge that these new neighbors were a believing family. I can’t explain the certainty I felt. At last, they all rushed in the door.

“Mom, Sarah got a Zoom call from her church while we were there. She’s the church secretary!” Melody just bubbled over with information. “I told her that we were looking for a church.”

Wait, did she say what I think she said? Looking for a church?

Later, she handed me her phone with the “What We Believe” tab open from this church’s website. “What do you think about this, Mom? Does it look good to you?”

“From what I can tell, honey.”

I climbed into bed that final night in amazement. Why am I amazed at Him? Why do I doubt Him? I thrash around like a crazy woman when it comes to my kids.

Lord, forgive me, I am so grateful for what you did here! Help me to give you your rightful place in my daughter’s life. I would love to know for sure that she is in a right relationship with you, but do I really “need” to know? No, her walk is her walk. Thank you for allowing my life to speak to Melody and her kids. I was a little obedient there, wasn’t I? Humble, now, humble…

God had indeed brought Jesus up from the basement every day I was there, and He had made it so much fun. “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction and faithful in prayer” (Rom. 12:12).

These were my clear instructions. I am to pray, trust, let go, and have fun, all at the same time! I am ever so grateful for this Christmas visit and look forward to Jesus filling the whole house, in His time.