Remember Desserts

Does anyone think this is a strange title for an article? Nobody needs to tell us twice about desserts, especially this Christmas! We feel like we've been eating more desserts than ever during these past few months of being at home.

Did you ever notice what desserts spelled backwards is? Stressed. All too often, that’s where we find ourselves during the holidays. And lately, where we seem to find ourselves much of the time.

When Christ’s birth is prophesied, one of His names is “Prince of Peace” (Is. 9:6). Wouldn’t it be wonderful to experience peace during this Christmas season? For many, Christmas time can be hectic. It’s full of long to-do lists—decorating, shopping for ‘perfect’ gifts, baking, entertaining—not leaving room for the peace we so desperately need! And especially now─there's the added stress of "How are we going to celebrate Christmas this year?" lurking in our minds.

Can we do the things we want to do and still have that sense of peace? Yes! Let’s look at a few practical ways we can prepare our hearts and homes for Christmas. So back to D.E.S.S.E.R.T.S...

DO FOCUS on what needs to be done, versus all you think should get done. Many things might be fun, if you have time, but if doing them steals your joy, then they need to be off the list this year.

Do use your gifts for His glory. We aren’t all given the gift of hospitality, but we can all be hospitable. If you’re having people over, they are more interested in spending time with you not seeing your home as decked out as your neighbors. It’s about fellowship and celebrating Christ’s birth. Dim the lights and remember that candles are your friends—they hide dust and fragrance the home. Or perhaps if there's not snow where you live, it's gathering on the front lawn with a neighbor, hot cocoa in hand.

Do give yourself permission to make Christmas time special.

Don’t skip or shorten your quiet times, thinking "I’m too busy." When we think we don’t have time, that’s when we most need our quiet times!

Don’t succumb to the pressure to meet perceived expectations—from others or yourself. We can’t please everyone, so let’s set appropriate boundaries and focus on pleasing Jesus. After all, He is the One we’re celebrating!

EXPERIMENT. A few ideas to get you started: dangle a few ornaments or snowflakes from your dining room light fixture or a doorway with clear fishing line, hang stockings from bedposts, or put three small ornaments and a candle in a glass dish with greenery.

Our Christmas trees are like trips down memory lane; we mix our kids’ homemade ornaments with new glittery angels. We hang colored balls with ornaments from places we’ve visited, seashells, my Aunt's brooches, you name it. While we are spending more time at home this year, it's a great time to make homemade decorations like gingerbread people.

We always place a manger scene under our tree, so we are constantly reminded of the greatest gift of all—Jesus!

Experimenting also works with food. Leftover sweet potatoes combined with pancake mix make for a mouth-watering delight the next morning! Some great soups result from combining leftovers, too.

STAY SIMPLE with decorating and meals. There’s nothing wrong with store-bought food—just transfer it to a cute platter! Make your dining table look festive by using tablecloths with a few old scarves for color. Paper plates and napkins are fine.

The key formula to note here is: Difficult + Time-Consuming ≠ Better. Simple is the way to go with food, combining store bought and homemade items saves time and mixes things up a bit. For homemade options, choose five-or-less ingredient recipes that can be prepared in advance—olive cheese balls and ham/cream cheese/okra spirals are always hits. (Search Google for some of these recipes.)

SALVAGE the old and make it new again with a couple simple techniques. Spray paint items silver or gold, or add glitter—this can especially be done with pinecones and seashells—and voila, you have new tree ornaments. Use them in a different place, like on the mantle or in a vase; sometimes just moving things around makes them seem fresh.

ENCOURAGE OTHERS. God gives us opportunities to sow simple, yet powerful seeds of truth and encouragement into the hearts of the people around us. We all have a story. Christmas gives us a chance to encourage others with the gospel and the reality of Jesus in our everyday lives. People tend to be more open to spiritual truths during this season. So whether it's via a text or card, look for ways to mention Jesus.

Be a good listener when you see a neighbor or talk with a friend. Look for an open door to briefly share what God has done in your life. Even if the response is not what you had hoped, God’s Word never returns void. God will faithfully bring that conversation back to that person’s mind in the future when they are ready to respond to truth.

REDUCE STRESS by planning ahead. Decorate early and prepare food in advance. Keep an appetizer handy in case you're able to get together with another family. We’re better able to keep our focus on the real meaning of Christmas when we aren’t in a tizzy.

TRADE "to do" lists with a friend. If she likes to cook and not decorate, offer to decorate her tree while she fixes dinner or makes some cookies for your family. Since a traditional neighborhood cookie swap might not work this year, how about creating a porch cookie swap? You can coordinate with neighbors or family to leave filled cookie tins on assigned porches at a specific time for all who want to participate. Then everyone still gets to enjoy goodies!

SAVOR OUR SAVIOR. If we allow our hearts to be distracted and our attention focused on the activities of Christmas─or the lack thereof this year─it’s easy to become impatient, frustrated, or overwhelmed. As much as we love this season, these things will never fill our cups to overflowing.

This Christmas, as we make time to read and study our Bibles, God will refresh our spirits and replenish our weary and disappointed hearts. As a result, when we are faced with challenges or challenging people, His sweet Spirit will enable us to see those friends or relatives through His eyes of love, allowing us to extend His love and grace.

So when you’re stressed this Christmas season, remember desserts—and maybe eat one too! We wish we could share it with you (especially if it’s dark chocolate)!

Excerpts were taken from Tara and Lisa’s book, 25 Days of Christmas for Your Heart and Home: Lessons from Mary, Joseph and Making Your “Stable” More Inviting. ©2019 by Tara Furman with Lisa T. Grimes. Used with permission.