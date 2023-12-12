Tips for a Strong Holiday Season

Tension lurks below the surface of the season, our festive schedules, piles of gifts, hugs and laughter, tables of food and guests.

Yes, tension: Conflicts. Disconnections. Misunderstandings. Irritating personalities. Differing opinions. Past hurts. Unhealed wounds. Guarded conversations. Unmet expectations. Unreciprocated love.

Oftentimes, we start the season with anticipation, but end with disappointment. Each tension is a big deal.

We try to keep the surface as it “should be”. We push down the hurts to pose in matching Christmas pajamas for photos and videos.

But in our quiet alone moments, we feel the underlying ache. The most painful are from those who are supposed to know us best, understand us most, and value us the deepest. The ache can carry over into the new year.

Perhaps we could try a new approach to the season this year…and, if it works, it could be a solid foundation for the new year.

TIPS FOR STRONG HOLIDAY SEASON

1. Check Your Source for Satisfaction

If we were surrounded by people who flawlessly understood us, heard us, and met our needs, we would not need Jesus. For example, do we look for encouragement from a discouraged person whose emotional tank is empty? This person is simply unable to give no matter how many times and in how many ways we look to them, hoping and expecting. Let’s be mindful of what is going on in lives for it will affect their ability to give.

2. Connect to the Most Reliable Source

Connect to the One who is always present with pure love and perfect truth. We have the privilege of pointing our friends and family to His unlimited supply of affirmation.

3. Love as Jesus Loves

He affirms and serves even when not reciprocated. Isn’t it amazing that He chose us to represent Him? Let’s not be discouraged by disappointment and tension. They remind us that we (and others) need His kind of love. Anything less does not satisfy.

Let’s look to Him to fill us. These three tips – evaluate your source, connect to Jesus, share His kind of love – will make this holiday season (and every day in the new year) strong, giving, and meaningful!