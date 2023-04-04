A Glimpse of Paradise

One afternoon I ran around madly, trying to finish the chores before company arrived. I’d prepped the meals and cleaned the house. The last task was to strip and remake the bed in the guest room. I wanted my friends to feel as comfortable and cared for as possible during their stay, and I arranged my activities with an eye to that. I wanted their visit, though short, to be meaningful and that they should feel well-loved.

When we chose the guest room, we’d selected the bedroom with the best view. In the distance was Puget Sound, and in the far distance, dominating the view, was The Mountain. As I dusted the blinds, I stopped and looked out the window across from the bed.

Paradise.

It was a rare clear day, not a puff of a cloud in the sky, and off in the distance sat Mount Rainier. Everyone around here simply calls it The Mountain, not just because its near relative, Mount St. Helens, who lost her head a few years back and is now much harder to see. No, it’s called The Mountain because it’s the tallest and most majestic. For those who enjoy a relaxing walk and hike, the best part of Mount Rainier is an area called Paradise.

Paradise is often dotted with purple and red alpine flowers, bathed in sunlight, and soothed by cool breezes. To walk its gentle slope is to preview heaven. It’s peaceful and calm but filled with life and beauty and the same time. It’s one of my favorite places to be. Unfortunately, I don’t get to visit Paradise often, but I catch a glimpse of it from my home nearly every week.

Is Paradise accessible in your home?

As we celebrate the Lord’s resurrection, many of us are busy preparing to welcome our guests, and of course, our Lord, to our homes and tables for a joyous celebration. For many of us, Easter is the most important holiday—holy day—on our calendar. And yet, even as we prepare our earthly homes, we know they are temporary.

The Lord has told us that this world is not our home (Heb. 13:14). Although there are many wonderful things here, and God desires for us to be filled with peace and joy in our present lives (Rom. 15:13), something much better lies ahead for those who believe. The Bible offers a few clues as to what heaven will be like (Rev. 21), but Jesus promised that it’s a place he prepared for us (John 14:2-3), where He’ll be with us, and where we’ll be with our brothers and sisters in the faith throughout eternity.

Easter is a time to remain confident that, despite the times, we will see joy in the land of the living (Ps. 27:13), but also to remember that this is but a temporary dwelling place. The Lord’s ultimate sacrifice gives us eternal life. But, of course, our eternal life is underway right now. It does not begin after death.

In my day-to-day life, when I listen to a baby’s laughter, when I receive the gift of a hug or a card in the mail or when I share a meal with new friends or worship with old ones, I catch a little glimpse of the paradise to come from my earthbound window.

When do you glimpse paradise?

He said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”

Jesus answered him, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise” (Luke 23:42-43).

