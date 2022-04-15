I still remember when my husband lost his job. My faith was filled to capacity, and I was sure God’s faithfulness would prevail. My husband had a short severance period, and I was convinced a new job was right there waiting to be discovered. In my mind, I was already prepping family and friends for a story that would tell of God’s great provision. But the severance period came and went with no revelation of what was next. Days turned into weeks and weeks turned into months. Many months.

I dubbed that season the painful pause. It felt foreign to me at the time, but I know we weren’t the first to experience one.

The day between the crucifixion and the resurrection was a standstill for those who had pledged to follow Jesus. They had been reorienting their lives around this self-proclaimed Messiah and now He was dead. And for them, it wasn’t a pause. Death was final. This was the painful end.

Or so they thought.

We often read this story with the end in mind, but, today, let’s linger on day two. Not much is written about the middle day of this trilogy. We don’t memorize these verses or frame them on our walls. Yet they paint an accurate picture of waiting with a message embedded for our anxious hearts.

After Jesus’ body was laid to rest, Matthew 27:61 states that, “Mary Magdalene and the other Mary were sitting and watching, opposite the tomb.

After Jesus died, these women didn’t go home, cook dinner, and talk about what a crazy day it had been. They didn’t shrug and walk away, thinking, “That’s it? Oh well.”

They sat. They watched. They wondered. I picture them staring at the tomb while others are milling about, resuming daily activity.

Was He really the Son of God?

What about all His promises?

Can they still be trusted?

As you approach Easter this year, take a moment during day two to acknowledge the painful pauses in your life and instead of fretting, choose to trust Him.

God allows life to grind to a halt because it forces our rubber faith to meet the road. When confronted with uncertainty, our fears, doubts, and insecurities pile up behind us, knocking us and our faith off balance. And like these women, we stare off into our own painful pauses asking the same questions. We sit. Wondering. Watching from a distance.

Our rubber faith, scraping against the road.

By faith, I don’t mean a naïve assumption that everything will be just fine. Faith is not a Pollyanna, pat answer.

Faith is knowing Jesus can be trusted despite the uncertainty that contradicts Him.

As those dear women sat and stared at the tomb, uncertainty filled their airspace, stifling any rational thoughts that could lead to peace.

Until the next day.

The following morning, they discovered Jesus was undeniably real and powerful. Their painful pause was transformed into a glorious sprint!

Jesus is not a fraud nor lying in a tomb. Stand firm knowing your painful pause is only preparing you to experience Him anew. After nine agonizing months, my husband was gainfully employed again and God’s provision during that season was unmistakable.

As you approach Easter this year, take a moment during day two to acknowledge the painful pauses in your life and instead of fretting, choose to trust Him. Hang on, knowing a new day will dawn and with it will come an understanding of God you have yet to experience.