Living in upstate New York, one of the top 10 most unchurched areas in the United States, I know I’m in a minority when it comes to my faith. If you find yourself in a similar situation, don’t be discouraged. I have found hope in a common but often misunderstood flower: the dandelion.

Brought to the New World by the Pilgrims and other European settlers as a medicinal herb and for its sunny, cheerful flower, the dandelion — meaning “the teeth of the lion” — arrived on our northeastern shores at the same time as Christianity. Just as multiple thriving churches once dotted the landscape of every town in the Northeast, the dandelion was at one time proudly exhibited at county fairs, and people would weed out grass to make room for this beloved plant. Both would forever change the landscape of North America. Both would flourish and spread, then fall from favor. Both remain today a hope-filled reminder of God’s faithful remnant.

While the image of a dandelion is often seen adorning T-shirts, posters, and greeting cards, when that same happy, yellow flower or its iconic snowball pouf sprouts up on our lawns, the first instinct of most homeowners is to immediately eradicate it before it spreads.

It feels the same with Christianity today. Many want to keep Christians and the teachings of Christ at a distance, represented only by sweet sentiments on T-shirts, decorations, or greeting cards. When the Gospel lands in the front yards of the communities we live in, it is treated more like a weed.

LESSONS FROM A HUMBLE DANDELION

1. For Such a Time as This

According to The Teeth of the Lion: The Story of the Beloved and Despised Dandelion by Anita Sanchez, “Probably no other plant in the world undergoes such a barrage of deadly chemicals; humans have attempted to exterminate dandelions with a passion that’s usually reserved for cockroaches or tarantulas. YET the dandelion remains.”

How is it that the dandelion remains, despite man’s best efforts to get rid of it? Its roots can be several times the size of the plant and grow well in cracks and crevices, so it can thrive in harsh conditions. Just as God created dandelions specifically for rough environments, you and I were created for such a place and time as this — faithful followers deeply rooted and perfectly placed by His design.

"But the plans of the LORD stand firm forever, the purposes of his heart through all generations” (Ps. 33:11).

Like the dandelion, we need deep roots to thrive in what can feel like harsh environments. We become deeply rooted in Christ through prayer, reading and studying Scripture, and fellowship in the local church.

“Then Christ will make His home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong” (Eph. 3:17 NLT)

2. Follow the Son

Dandelion roots produce cheerful, yellow flowers that literally follow the sun, rotating throughout the day to gather the most energy from it. By constantly turning our gaze to the Son throughout our day, our lives mirror this bright, sunny flower. Though the culture around us may feel dark, we will never walk in darkness when we follow Jesus. He is the light of life.

“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life’” (John 8:12).

A single dandelion growing in the crevice of an abandoned parking lot may seem isolated, but if we could zoom out and look at your community from a bird's-eye view, we would notice that single dandelion isn’t alone. There’s one over here, one over there, and one way out there, dotting the landscape in places you never expected. You were purposefully planted to influence the world around you, and other deeply rooted believers — a faithful remnant — are here for the same purpose, to spread the Gospel.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up” (Gal. 6:9).

3. Blanketing Your World

Do not grow weary, friends. Remember the dandelion. When it goes to seed and creates the iconic puff ball that even an adult finds childlike joy in blowing, that single dandelion sends off 200 seeds, with a 90 percent germination rate. Eventually, as those seeds root down and grow up, we will stop and stare in awe at a field blanketed with bright yellow flowers gazing at the sun. Revival in our land.

Being rooted in and following the Son, your faith is creating seeds — seeds that will be blown further than you could ever imagine. Landing in harsh conditions will not hinder their growth, because just like you, they were made for this.

May your roots grow deep, your flowers bloom brightly, and your seeds be blown far and wide, bringing revival to the desolated areas of your family, your community and the world.

Have hope. We are the faithful remnant. And He is always faithful.