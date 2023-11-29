Be Different — Be Content

Do you know anyone who is content? Really content?

Family and friends complain. The news and social media complain. Church folks complain. The person in the Walmart line complains. It’s everywhere.

The dictionary says, “Contentment is the state of being mentally or emotionally satisfied with things as they are.”

Lately, I have been reading biographies of missionaries from the 1800’s and 1900’s. Wow, the contentment they had in the worst situations and living conditions was amazing. We are such wimps. We grumble about things they welcomed as blessings. What is the difference between them and us, then and now?

Discontentment is everywhere today. Criticism. Complaining. Whining. Ungratefulness. We have so much, yet everything is wrong in some way. Trivial things have become more important than essential things.

Discontentment affects sleep, health, responses, thoughts, decisions, and view of God. Discontentment is a big deal.

Notice how many times the answer to “How are you?” is a list of bothersome things. “I wish I had.” “I should have.” “What if.” “If only.”

We can be a trusted friend to help solve a problem and offer godly counsel, but we cannot make people content. We can make people comfortable at home and work, but we cannot make them content. We can organize things for their convenience, but we cannot make them content.

Contentment comes from within. It’s a mindset, an attitude. It is no one else’s responsibility. Contentment doesn’t come from a change in circumstance. Or possessions. Or money. Contentment is not tied to this world.

We were created for heaven, so how do we thrive in a world of discontentment?

1. We protect our peace from contamination.

I imagine my contentment in a jar. When I come up against discontentment, I tighten the lid on my “jar” and figuratively move it out of harm’s way to keep it pure.

2. We nurture contentment by watering the roots.

Contentment is deeply rooted in God’s character. If you are a believer, the fruit of God’s Spirit within you is joy and peace. And as believers...

We remove distractions to know Him more; no other relationship is more important and meaningful.

We believe God supplies freely, sufficiently, and abundantly. So, we are grateful for every little thing. We even give thanks for what we don’t have…because God, in His perfect love and wisdom, gives only what is best.

We trust God is with us in every situation. So, we have peace knowing He sees, hears, and understands all…past and future, hidden and visible.

We know God is eternal. So, we invest in His priorities. We live a life rich with meaning and purpose, and God gets all the glory!

3. We trust that contentment is important to God.

Here are some reminders from Him: