Choose Joy Today

What keeps a smile on your face, a song in your heart, and a spring in your step? JOY! Joy is a gift from God, a fruit of the Holy Spirit, that comes from focusing on what God has done and will do rather than our circumstances. But how do you discover and hold on to lasting, abiding, and true joy?

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Pass on your joy in little actions, such as paying it forward. Choose to weave thoughts of joy into life every day. Read Scriptures relevant to your situation and rejoice that God understands! What simple joy gifts has God put before you to enjoy today? Rejoice that God knows you. It is in our relationship with our Savior that joy is poured in to overflowing. Memorize John 15:11. Pray and ask God to fill you with His joy. Send a thank you to your mate or a friend: “Joys shared are joys multiplied: Grief shared is grief divided.” Renew your joy by observing the sights and sounds of nature, from babbling brooks and chirping birds, to sprouting plants and fluffy clouds floating in the sky. Rejoice as you study the Bible to increase your wisdom. Let music increase your joy. Serving others brings joy to both parties. Make everyday matter by sprinkling joy into the lives of others. Help fill someone who experienced a loss with the joy of encouragement or a smile. Pray and listen and look for God moments that bring joy to you and others. Count your blessings as joys! Generously bless someone today. Thank God for the gifts of joy He sends. Make a list of seven things that make you jump for joy. Do one today—and jump! Give and help generously, and you will find joy. Choose to worship Jesus, and let your faith fill you with joy. Rejoice when people believe in God. Find joy through sharing your knowledge and talents. Buy or make cards and send them to friends to sprinkle joy in their day. Rejoice when God nudges you to pray for someone, and let that person know. Praise Jesus for the joy He has brought you.

From Growing a Joyful Heart by Karen Whiting & Pam Farrel. ©2023 AMG Publishers. Used with permission.