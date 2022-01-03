Traveling Light in the New Year

Consistent with my goal of “traveling light,” I have five “need to bring” principles to pack in my carry-on bag. These I will bring with me into the New Year. By paying attention to these five principles, you can use the things you learn along the way as the foundation for the story that will be written into your life.

1. Release Jesus from the manger.

When I leave Jesus in the manger He is a cute distraction and a huge responsibility. The Christian life is exhausting when I have the responsibility of “taking care” of Jesus. I want to let Him be the One Who defines me instead.

2. Expect supernatural empowerment.

We speak of a God for whom nothing is impossible, but we often ask Him only for what we think is possible. The enemy asks me the same question that he asked Eve: “Did God really say this?” With the help of the Holy Spirit my answer is, “Yes, God did say I would do even greater things than Jesus did when He walked on earth.” I want to walk with this expectation.

3. Read both His Word and His world.

God’s Word is not only the source of His story, but also a living resource for us to know Him personally. I am also learning to read God’s world. As our Creator, He has left His footprints all over creation. God’s world is a delightful place to learn His works and His ways.

4. Let God speak first when you pray.

Prayer is more interesting when God is involved. He loves it when we seek His face before we ask for something from His hand. It’s true that God really wants to speak to you – and that He is really interested in what you have to say.

5. Nurture two friendships.

Nurture one relationship with a child and another with someone who is dying. The child will bring delight and discovery into your life. A dying person will lead you to shift your priorities, remembering that your body is only designed for temporary use. You will also learn that love is best expressed through sacrifice and presence.

~ By Roselyn Staples