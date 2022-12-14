Visions of a New Year

"Brothers, I don not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus." (Philippians 3:12-14 NIV)

As Christmas comes to an end we anxiously await the words “Happy New Year!” My best friend and I have this tradition we do every year for the last five years usually around the end of December. We go to our favorite beach spot, where we talk and pray about the past year and look ahead to the New Year.

We ponder and discuss all the interesting occurrences that happened the past year; the good times, the bad times, the frustrating times and also the fun times. We share what valuable lessons we learned from our experiences, what God showed us and how He was faithful through all of it

We do this as a closure to one year and then an opening to the next. After we have laughed a while and then cried, we begin to look forward with great excitement, wondering what God has for us this coming new year. What new experiences will we go through and what new lessons will we learn. It’s all fresh and new and that is exciting.

In doing this I believe it helps us to view each year as a season, understanding that God is Sovereign and has new seasons of experiences and growth to make us more like Christ. I can testify there were times we went through seasons of grief and there were also times we experienced seasons of joy.

It helps me to remember that God is in total control and that we are constantly growing as His children and that He knows the plans He has for us. Plans of new wisdom, insight and understanding that He wants to impart to us, if we will allow Him to.

It also gives us a fresh new outlook of the coming year and enables us to leave the past where it belongs. Not that we forget the past but learn from it and move forward into our present future with opened hearts and minds to receive whatever God has for us.

With that said, I put together eight ways we can view the New Year and every year.

VISIONS OF THE NEW YEAR

Here are eight ways to view the coming year and every new year.

1. New Beginnings

Start out the new year with an openness to new experiences, memories, and blessings, having an open mind and heart to wherever the Lord may take you, with full assurance and confidence that He is with you (Matt. 28:19-20).

2. New Possibilities

There is no limit to what God can do in your life; nothing is impossible with God. God opens doors that no man can shut and closes doors that no man can open. The possibilities are endless when we live according to His will (Phil. 4:13).

3. New Plans

Every year is a new season. Pray about what God has planned for you and be willing to walk by faith in obedience as you follow His leading. Remember that His plans are always for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope (Jer. 29:11-13).

4. New Purpose

God always has a purpose for what you will experience. He has a reason for what He allows in your life, and through it you can trust Him completely (Prov. 1:3-5).

5. New Provisions

The Bible says not to worry about tomorrow for tomorrow has enough worries of its own. Trust in your heavenly Father who knows everything you need, who is your God and your Provider. He is faithful and He will do it (Matt. 6:25-34).

6. New Growth

When we are willing to let go and let God work in and through us, He will always stretch us and grow us. Continue to grow in His Word and your relationship with Him. Pray for God to mold you and make you pliable in the Potter’s hand. Then watch the Master Craftsman work on His masterpiece─you!

7. New Wisdom

With new experiences and lessons come new wisdom and insight. Make it a priority to seek out wisdom as a hidden treasure or fine gold. Proverbs says that wisdom will set a garland of grace on your head and she will present you with a crown of splendor (Prov. 4:7-9).

8. Renewed Peace

As you go through new experiences and new adventures, good or bad, I encourage you to keep your eyes fixed on Christ. He will give you rest and peace because He is our peace and He loves you and cares for you deeply (John 16:33).

Keep in mind that if even the wicked give good gifts to their children how much more will your Heavenly Father give to those that ask Him? (Matthew 7:7-11)

Let us give thanks to the Lord for getting us through another year as we look forward to what He has for us up ahead and praise Him that He is faithful and worthy to be praised!

Our God is an Awesome God

Who Reigns on Heaven and Earth

With Wisdom Power and Love

Our God is an Awesome God!

May the Lord bless you and your family with a blessed New Year!

~ By Filoiann Wiedenhoff