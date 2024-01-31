Cultivating a Year of Devotion

Before this year, “devotion” was an important word to me, but I didn’t know how important it was until the last week of 2023.

I don’t make resolutions anymore—they’re too much pressure, and I feel like a failure when I don’t follow through—but I do pick a word for the year. I always pray for that word to be revealed to me. One year, it was a phrase, and I ended up teaching a whole women’s retreat on that phrase.

My word this year is “devotion.” I heard it in a song a few days after praying about what my word would be. I can’t remember the song—I wish I could—but that’s not the point. The word came to me when I least expected it, and I knew that was my word for 2024.

I have been trying to make my word a part of every day and every part of my life. This involves asking myself questions daily, ensuring that my devotion to God is where it needs to be, and remaining devoted to my husband, children, ministry, friendships, and writing.

Sometimes, it’s easy to lie to myself, thinking I’m doing the right thing, but if I search deep and ask those tough questions, I find out I’ve been ignoring God and pushing my convictions to the back of my mind.

LESSONS ON DEVOTION IN SCRIPTURE

As I planned for a women’s retreat where I’ll be speaking in Washington State, I dug deep into the Word to find people of the Bible who were deeply devoted to something or someone. So many came to mind it was hard to choose.

1. Jonathan

I thought about Jonathan and his devotion and friendship to David. In the face of his father Saul’s insane fury toward David, Jonathan told his friend, “Whatever you want me to do, I’ll do for you” (1 Sam. 20:4). Imagine Jonathan’s convictions through the lens of his devotion. He was taking a huge chance, and was in danger when his father suspected that he had helped David (v. 33). Still, he remained devoted to his friend.

2. Esther

Similarly, Esther showed devotion to her people. When she went before the King, she knew she could lose her life, but she chose to go anyway. She told her uncle, “Do not eat or drink for three days, night or day. I and my attendants will fast as you do. When this is done, I will go to the king, even though it is against the law. And if I perish, I perish” (Esther 4:16). Esther was all in.

4. Ruth

Ruth left all she knew to stand by her mother-in-law. That had to be challenging, but it was so worth it. She didn’t know what the outcome would be when she agreed to stay devoted to Naomi, but she still said, “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go, I will go, and where you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people, and your God my God” (Ruth 1:16).

5. Daniel

Daniel was devoted to God in every aspect of his life. In chapter one of Daniel, we notice he was a leader of his peers and the one who went to the guard. His devotion to God stayed true, and others joined him. Later, in chapter six, Daniel’s devotion landed him in the lion’s den, but God took care of him, and he ended up in a better place for it. “My God sent his angel,” Daniel praised, “and he shut the mouths of the lions” (Daniel 6:22).

SEEKING TO BE MORE DEVOTED

To implement the word devotion in my life, I intentionally ask tough questions and strive to stay be rooted in prayer and in God’s Word daily.

1. Am I truly devoted to my relationship with God?

A daily reminder of my devotion to Him will help me draw closer to Him, spend quality time with Him, and trust Him deeply in each part of my life. My devotion to Him will come with loving those He puts in my path.

2. Am I devoted to my husband?

My devotion and love to him will help me look past his faults, love him deeper, and support him in his work and ministry so he can also keep his devotion to God. As a minister’s wife, this means sharing him with many people.

3. Am I devoted to my children?

My devotion to my adult children leads me to take time each day and pray for blessings over every part of their lives. It leads me to treat them as the adults they are and to keep my thoughts to myself, even when it’s hard. They may not always take the paths I would, but I need to love them where they are. With small children, devotion will look different, like teaching them daily the principles of God and trusting Him with their lives.

4. Am I devoted to my ministry?

My devotion to my ministry will make me push myself even when I don’t feel like it. It will lead me to open my heart to hurt with others when they hurt, to love them when they’re not so loveable, to try understanding them, to put myself in their shoes, and to get out of my comfort zone in areas that may stretch me.

5. Am I devoted to my friendships?

My devotion will lead me to respect my friends even when we don’t see eye to eye. They don’t have to agree with me or believe what I believe. They are my friends because I enjoy their company, and they bring life to me when I need it most. That’s what friends do.

6. Am I devoted to my writing?

My writing is a passion for me. My husband will tell you that if I’m not writing, I’m not my happy self. I believe with all my heart God gave me this desire, and when I don’t cultivate it, a part of me suffers.

For growth to happen, I know there will be sacrifices. But I also know it will be worth it.

Will you join me in growing our devotion this year?