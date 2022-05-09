Shining Brightly for Jesus

As the world grows darker and darker, Jesus’ words echo down through the centuries to us today, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matt. 5:14-16). As believers in Jesus, what a joy and a privilege we have been given; to shine for Jesus in this dark world while we wait for His return. But how can we let our light shine before others? What can we do? While pondering those questions, I’m reminded of the following people …

Lucile

I first learned about Lucile and her love for God, His Word, and gardening through an article in a Christian magazine. Touched by the article, I felt nudged to send Lucile a note and a book. In return, Lucile sent me a thank you note in which she requested my phone number; she wanted to hear my voice. Eventually we “met” by phone, and I was more than blessed!

Now, a couple of years later, my family and I had planned a trip to South Carolina to visit family. I also wanted to meet Lucile face-to-face in Charleston where she lived. Days before we left on vacation though, the thought came to me to check the obituaries since Lucile was one hundred and one years old! Sadly, I discovered her obituary and learned she had passed away four months prior to our scheduled arrival in South Carolina.

While searching for Lucile’s obituary online, I was thrilled to find another article about her. In the article, a friend of Lucile’s was quoted as saying that she had seen Lucile’s love for all people expressed in many ways. One day, she had stopped by Lucile’s house and discovered a line of people waiting at her back door to talk with her! Lucile was brightly shining for Jesus in her neighborhood through loving others, encouraging them, and sharing the gospel, which was near and dear to her heart.

Brett

Brett is a Messianic Jew (believes that Jesus is the Messiah) and a dear friend of our family. Wanting to be a light to his Jewish neighbors, Brett began snow blowing seven or eight of their driveways as well as two blocks of sidewalks after most snowfalls here in Minnesota. He usually starts around 5:00 a.m. before people are awake and out and about. For at least seven years, Brett has been brightly shining for Jesus among his neighbors by serving them.

An Airline Employee

Several years ago my family and I were waiting to board a plane when I overheard an airline employee interacting with customers. As I listened to his interactions for a while, I couldn’t help but notice how positive, cheerful, and kind he was to each and every one of his customers.

Later, that same airline employee was helping someone near us. When he was done helping, I stood up and asked him a question. “Are you a believer?” “Yes,” he answered. “You are shining for Jesus!” I told him then. With a big smile on his face, he responded, “That’s what I pray for every day.” Day in and day out, the airline employee was using the platform of his job along with a good attitude to brightly shine for Jesus.

Papa Don

My friend’s dad, Papa Don, came alongside me and my family during my first cancer journey years ago. During frequent hospital stays, I usually woke up early in the morning and often saw Papa Don sitting in a chair beside my bed. He arrived at the crack of dawn ready to encourage me for the day and to pray with me when I woke up. Back then, Papa Don brightly shined for Jesus time and again amidst the hospital staff by coming alongside me on my cancer journey.

And now a couple people from my own family …

Pete

My husband, Pete, has a passion for cooking and blessing others with his food. For example, one of his specialties is pistachio bacon, and twice now, Pete has made some for our local police department to thank them for their service. Another specialty of Pete’s is cheesecake with a sponge cake bottom. When the Spirit nudges him, he makes cheesecake or bacon for clients. He also hands out copies of a film he helped produce regarding the exodus. Pete is brightly shining for Jesus through the food he makes for others and through copies of the film he gives away.

Zach

Our son, Zach, has a passion for generosity. Nothing delights Zach more than blessing others with the desire of their heart—helping some with a financial need, surprising others with a VIP box of products he’s created, posting a coffee shop gift card online and inviting anyone to get a free coffee on him, etc. Through generosity, Zach is brightly shining for Jesus among believers and non-believers alike.

As the world around us gets darker and darker, may we shine brighter and brighter for Jesus in this time and in this place.

Shine through your trials

These people brightly shine for Jesus (or did shine in Lucile’s case) through love, encouragement, acts of service, kindness, attitude, gifts, and generosity. Thinking about those various ways to shine, I’m reminded that a trial can also provide a stage to shine. For when we accept our circumstances, daily choose a good attitude, exhibit God’s peace and joy as we trust Him with the trial, testify about what God is doing within the trial, patiently wait on God and His timing, and even offer to pray for others in the midst of our own trial, we will shine before others.

As you think about the examples above, is the Holy Spirit nudging you to follow one of these examples in order to shine or shine brighter for Jesus? Or is He inspiring you with a different idea? Or is He nudging you regarding shining within a trial? May you grab hold of however He is leading. The world is watching!

Shine brightly for Jesus!

The day I planned to finish writing this article, I went online for the daily Bible reading on our church’s app; Philippians 1-2 were the selected passages. In the middle of reading Philippians 2, I came across this section title: Shine Brightly For Christ (!). And the following verse was in that section: “Shine out among them like beacon lights” (Phil. 2:15b, TLB). Yes, we are meant to shine. And when we shine brightly for Jesus, it’s a beautiful thing. It also brings much glory to God and often generates questions from unbelievers. Questions which can lead them one step closer to a personal relationship with Jesus, themselves, and to shining for Him as well.

As the world around us gets darker and darker, may we shine brighter and brighter for Jesus in this time and in this place. All for God’s kingdom and glory, as we live for Jesus, who said, “You are the light of the world” (Matt. 5:14 NIV).