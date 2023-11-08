When Grace Shines

“I can’t believe I did that! I didn’t even recognize myself when I said those things. Who am I to think I can encourage others when I stumble and fall so easily?” a friend shared with me.

Forgiving ourselves and others is difficult in messy times, isn't it?

Thankfully, “grace” is waiting at the door to be invited in.

Grace shines warm light on dark moments.

Grace comes through kind words that soothe.

Edifying words that build up the good.

Gentle words that invite connection.

Grace comes through words that speak truth and love.

Words that do not make excuses for wrong.

Words that redirect to right.

God gives His grace because of who He is; it has nothing to do with us.

Grace comes through words soaked in compassion.

Words that understand limitations.

Words that value intent.

Grace enters on the wings of apology and forgiveness.

Knowing this time won’t be the last time.

Knowing grace is available whenever needed.

Grace is unemotional.

It is a choice.

It is not easy; it’s right.

Grace is unconditional.

We give grace because of who we are; it has nothing to do with the other person.

Grace is undeserved. Always. In that precarious moment when someone is testing your patience, your kindness, your peace…remember…

Grace is eager and waiting for its invitation to enter the moment. So is uncontrolled anger.

Which will you choose to let in?

Grace is unlimited. The Source of our grace as Christ-followers is the Eternal God. “Lord, remind me of Your grace to me, and help me to reflect it now. Help!” (Sometimes it may be wise to walk away until we have tapped into His grace.)

Grace is exemplified through...

God our Loving Father.

Jesus our Gentle Shepherd.

His Spirit our Faithful Advocate.

“And God is able to make all grace overflow to you, so that, always having all sufficiency in everything, you may have an abundance for every good deed” (2 Corinthians 9:8).