Tell Yourself the Truth

Did you know that nobody talks to you more than you talk to yourself? Therefore, you’d better be telling yourself the truth!

When my kids were little, it was hard to keep track of every little squabble. But somehow, I was kept in the loop as they each reported in. “Mom, so and so said that I’m stupid.” My response to that was always, “Is it true?” Typically, what they were being told was not the truth. So I did my best to replace the lie they were being told with the truth.

Sadly, even as adults, much of what we believe about ourselves is not the truth! Why is it so much easier to listen to and feed off lies than the truth about ourselves? I believe it’s because lies are more believable. They can even sound like truth. Lies feed our natural feelings of inadequacy and make sense to us especially when we’re vulnerable. Lies also often come from people who are believable or people from whom we seek affirmation. Here’s some truth to consider: it takes ten positive words of affirmation to neutralize the effects of one negative word.

The only power the Enemy has to use against us is what we give him by believing his lies.

Ultimately, we believe these lies because there is an Enemy who is after our very souls. John 8:44 tells us, “he is a liar and the father of lies.” 1 Peter 5:8 warns us, “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.”

We need to keep in mind that the only power the Enemy has to use against us is what we give him by believing his lies. We need to measure what we are led to believe against the truth. Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life” (John 14:6).

The best way to flush out Satan’s lies is by immersing ourselves in and filling ourselves with the living Truth of God’s Word. “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things” (Phil. 4:8). “Take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ” (2 Cor. 10:5). Finally, put on the full armour of God, paying close attention to the belt of Truth. (Eph. 6:14).

What lies are you listening to? More importantly, what source are you plugging into—God’s truth or the Enemy’s lies?

“Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).