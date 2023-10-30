I’m sure you know the popular expression – “Let go and let God”. When I hear it, I cringe just a little. Ok, I cringe a lot.

It is used as a catch-all encouragement to fit big and little situations. They say, “’Let go and let God’ and everything will be better.” They pat me on the shoulder and move on. And I am left alone.

It can be used to tempt me away from personal responsibility. “If you let go and let God but xyz happens, then it’s not your fault,” they excuse.

“Let go and let God” is often followed by, “It is what it is”, said with a defeated tone.

Cringe! Is this God’s picture of our trust?

The Bible does not teach that we are limp lifeless ragdolls as God pulls us through life. Instead, we train our spiritual muscles and exercise our spiritual gifts. We draw on His power to do that which has eternal value. We work side-by-side with Him to do His purpose.

Nor does the Bible teach that we have a passive experience with God. It is dynamic. It is engaging. He wants us to feel all emotions…and talk with Him about them. To think and evaluate…and align our thoughts to His thoughts. To problem-solve…and seek His guidance about next steps.

He wants us to let go of our doubts and worries one by one. But then what? Do we walk away empty-handed as the popular expression suggests? No...

We replace doubt and worry with things that help us trust God. We fill our hands with the resources God has provided.

We embrace the growth opportunity that a struggle provides. We don’t let go of that.

We fill ourselves with the knowledge of God by reading and meditating on His Word. We hold fast to what we learn no matter what.

We cling to God’s character. He is always love, wise, in control, fair, present, supreme, and keeps His promises. We cling to Him wholeheartedly.

We grasp that He has a perfect plan for our good and His glory. We hang on to this certainty with eagerness.

Surrendering to God does not guarantee a struggle and worry-free life. In fact, Jesus promised that we would have struggles. But He also promised that He is with us every minute. So...it's really not about letting go, it's about filling up!