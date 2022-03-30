“Then when you will walk on your way securely and your foot will not stumble” (Prov. 2:23, ESV).

I’ve always been amazed by surefooted people. Running on ice, skipping across a rocky stream, or jogging down a steep mountain trail are all signs of the surefooted freedom that baffles my “better judgment” while intriguing my soul.

I am not surefooted. I’m cautious. I’m a pole planter.

An avid hiker, a few years back I invested in a good pair of hiking poles to help navigate the rocky terrain of the Adirondack Mountains. With a good pair of boots, hiking poles, and a pack full of water and snacks, I’m ready to take on a strenuous hike.

This past summer, I was thankful to have my trusty hiking poles as we headed up a steep wet trail. Assisting with stability and balance, poles usually provide an extra sense of security, however, on this particular hike down I felt very unsure on my feet. My heels constantly slipping on wet rocks and mud, my confidence was shaken as I fell behind the rest of my family.

Bringing up the rear, I was baffled by the speed and ease of my children as they bounded down the slick mountain. Swiftly and joyfully, they chitter chattered all the way, barely ever looking down—while I, head down, planted one pole, took a step, planted another pole, took another cautious step and on and on, gripping my poles preparing to slip at any moment.

Catching my footing yet again, I stopped and prayed, “Lord, give me surefooted feet.”

As I prayed, God revealed this was how I often approach life beyond the trail, cautiously planting poles and taking steps, worried a misstep will cause me to fall. Head down believing I’m in control, I miss out on the joy of the journey.

Lift your head up, friend. Surefooted faith awaits!

Surefootedness comes with sturdy gear, experience, and trust.

I have sturdy gear.

I have life experience.

I lack trust.

Maybe like me, you’ve geared up investing time in Scripture and prayer and have experienced God’s faithfulness throughout your life, but you still worry about mis-stepping. Lacking trust, you methodically pole plant through life, head down trying to proactively manage the outcome on your own.

Lift your head up, friend. Surefooted faith awaits.

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths” (Prov. 3:5-6).

As you ascend and descend life’s mountains, gear and experience are helpful.

But trust is essential.

When you trust with all your heart, Proverbs 3:23 says, “Then you will walk on your way securely and your foot will not stumble.”

With God in control, you will know how to maneuver the obstacles of life.

Surefooted freedom comes with trust.

Are you pole planting through life, equipped with gear and experience, but lacking trust?

Release the grip on your poles.

Trust in the Lord.

He will keep your foot from stumbling.