What's in Your Hand?

"All praise to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly realms because we are united with Christ." (Ephesians 1:3, NLT)

Open your hand for a moment. How many blessings do you have that far surpass material things and good fortune? These are spiritual blessings, and they are yours as Christ’s follower!

You did nothing to earn them or deserve them. They were given to you from God because of His great love for you.

These blessings will last forever; they are permanent.

Let’s see what they are...

HOLD ON TO GOD'S BLESSINGS

1. You've been the focus of God’s love since before He created the world. (Ephesians 1:4-6, MSG)

Thank You, Father, for the love that adopted me into Your family.

2. You have a new identity – and purpose – as God’s child. (2 Corinthians 6:18)

Thank you, Father, that I can experience joy and fulfillment in a relationship with You.

3. You are completely free from your due punishment and penalty for sin. (John 3:16, Romans 3:24, 5:1-9)

Thank You, Jesus, for suffering in my place. My slate is now clean, my sins are forgotten, and I can enjoy an intimate relationship with You, the Holy God.

4. Your needs are abundantly supplied from God’s hand…and His heart. (Philippians 4:19)

Thank You, Father, for Your delight in taking care of me.

5. You have a loving, compassionate Shepherd who has carved a customized path for you and walks each step with you. (Psalm 23, 37:23-24).

Thank You, Jesus, for Your presence, safety, and guidance.

6. You have a Teacher and Encourager within you. (John 14:26)

Thank You, Holy Spirit, for living within me to instruct, comfort, and shine through me.

7. You have assurance that your name is written on an incredible inheritance. Heaven is yours! (Hebrews 9:12, NCV; Romans 8:17, NLT)

Thank You, Jesus, for writing my name with Your blood to secure my place.

8. You have a bright future in your Eternal Home, a place beyond your imagination. (Philippians 3:20-21, Revelations 21:1-7)

Thank you, God, that I will be together in a pure and perfect Home with unlimited time to know You and the rest of Your family.

Open your hand for a moment. Are you holding these blessings?

PRAYER

Gracious God, I come before You with a heart filled with gratitude for the blessings You’ve bestowed upon me. Help me to fully embrace who I am in Your eyes. Strengthen my understanding of Your love that defines and shapes me. Guide me to live rooted in the truth of Your Word. Grant me confidence in my worth as Your beloved child and the assurance of my purpose in Your Kingdom. May Your Spirit empower me to walk in the freedom and victory You have secured for me. In Your precious name I pray, Amen.

For further study, read: Ephesians 1, Psalm 103, and Colossians 1.