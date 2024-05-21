"Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think" (Ephesians 3:20, NLT).

Now more than ever...

Living for Christ takes courage (Isaiah 41:10, ESV).

Cancel culture is real. Truth is distorted. Deception is rampant. Temptation is luring. Fear is gripping. Unfairness is normal. Sin is accepted. Opposition is relentless.

Now more than ever...

Living for Christ takes determination (Galatians 6:9, ESV).

Determination to listen to and obey one voice. Just one! The Voice that matters. The Voice with utmost authority.

Now more than ever...

Living for Christ takes priority (Matthew 6:33).

Loyalty to His Word more than anything. Above all. More than security. More than plans. More than a job. More than a relationship.

Now more than ever...

Living for Christ takes action (Colossians 3:23-24, ESV).

No matter the cost. Not just words. Not just desire. But step-out-because-He-gave-His-life-for-me kind of action.

Now more than ever...

Living for Christ increases awareness of Him (2 Peter 3:18, ESV).

His justice. His greatness. His rightness. One day His power will be unmistakable to all men. One day everyone will know He is God without a doubt. And the rude awakening that they are not God.

Now more than ever...

Living for Christ is standing on the winning side (1 Corinthians 15:57).

With boldness. With courage. With strength. With hope. With readiness. No matter the cost. Because the victory is His. I’m glad I’m standing with Him.

What side are you on? It’s important to know.

Now more than ever...

Living for Christ commands us to be strong and take courage (Psalm 27:14, ESV).

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go" (Joshua 1:9).

PRAYER

Lord, now more than ever, grant us wisdom to navigate the culture we live in, allowing our faith to grow stronger through adversity. Help us remember Your faithfulness in the past and to trust in Your plans for our future. Fill our hearts with courage and strength to remain steadfast in our faith, even in moments of doubt. Amen.