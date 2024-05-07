What's My Story?

"You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed." (Psalm 139:16, NLT)

God is writing your story. That's something we say often, don’t we? We remind ourselves, and we say it to encourage each other.

But do you know your story is not a stand-alone story? He is writing your story to fit into His story! Think about it…your story is a chapter in His story. He created you to be part of His story. How amazing!

His story is written from His heart. Your chapter is important. He tells important things through your story…things He wants you and others to know about Him.

He tells about the day you accepted His gift of salvation…and His joy in adopting you.

He shows the unique ways He helps you understand Him…and His joy as you grow.

He tells of His love through each twist and turn of your life…and tells of His joy as He guides you.

Oh, how special you are to Him.

He tells how He chooses you to do specific things…for His glory.

He tells how He prepares you to do those things…for His outcome.

Because it is His story, each single event fits together and makes sense. Oftentimes we scratch our heads wondering about the irregular pieces, don’t we? We only see the small part of time in which we live. Remember, He sees the eternal timespan. He sees the beginning and end.

When we think a part of our story may be a mistake and should be edited out, remember it is not a typo. It’s not an afterthought. It’s not a filler to take up space. Every part of our story is important even when we do not understand how it fits.

Every detail in your story is woven together perfectly. Nothing is disconnected. Nothing out-of-place. Nothing irrelevant.

But that’s not all. Your story connects to everyone else’s chapter perfectly…yours, your friend’s, your family’s, etc. All for His glory.

When I believe that my story fits into His story, a single event becomes a great event… it’s not about me but about Him!

If you have trusted Christ with your life, you are part of His never-ending wonderful story. There is no last chapter. We will never read “The End” to His story!

PRAYER

Thank You, Father, for the privilege of being part of Your eternal story. We surrender our lives into Your loving hands, trusting that You are the Author and Finisher of our faith, and that You are writing our story according to Your perfect plan. May we trust in Your faithfulness and Your goodness, knowing that You are always with us, guiding us, and writing our story for Your glory. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.