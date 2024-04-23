What Might An Angel Say?

“For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways.” (Psalm 91:11)

If we could see and hear an angel, I wonder if they would say something like this:

“We (angels) understand you have fears and concerns, but oh child, if only you could see how God protects you. He has directed us to strengthen you in difficult situations. There have been times when we have surrounded you. We covered your head and heart with our wings. We covered your ears. We stopped the enemy’s arrows from hitting you. We tripped the enemy’s minions on their way to harm and bully you. Their so-called bigness and meanness are such a joke…

Christ is always with you no matter the path. You are safe. He sees you. You are not too small or invisible. He is never distracted by something or someone “more important”. He never sleeps or looks away. He hears you when no one else does, or when you cannot find the words. He listens to you, truly understands, and never turns His back to you. He keeps hold of you even when you loosen your grip…

It may feel like you’re all alone at times, but oh child, there is so much strength and love going on beyond what you can see. Someday your eyes will be open fully, and you’ll wonder why you had the least bit of concern. We praise Him as we watch His impeccable protection of His children, and we are thrilled whenever He calls on us to be part of that care…

So, relax your concerns. Focus on knowing Christ. Tell others what you learn of Him. And, have confidence that He is taking care of you.”

PRAYER

Lord, thank you for sending us help and protection, even when we don't realize it. May the promise of Your presence be a source of solace, and Your love a beacon of hope, reminding us that we are never alone in our struggles. In Your mercy, bring comfort, relief, and the promise of brighter days ahead. Amen.