Wobbly Wheels

"And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him." (Colossians 3:17)

Are you familiar with the 1957 rock ‘n roll song, “Lucille”? My husband made up his own words. He sings, “You picked a fine time to leave me, ‘Loose Wheel’…”

Even though his rendition is silly, it reminds me that wheels need maintenance. How often do we get in the car without thinking about its wheels? Then we travel at high speeds, in an out of traffic lanes, turning, braking.

Same with the wheels that steer our lives. How often do we start our day without checking our steering system?

We begin to notice a wobble and shake. Our grip is unsteady, and we might even lose control in a situation.

We are ineffective and inefficient. We have less energy and tire easily. Our response time is slower, causing us to miss opportunities.

We become self-centered, not other-centered.

It does not take long before a life wheel out of balance causes other parts of life to wear out. For example, ignoring anger will affect sleep, appetite, general health, work, family relationships, ministry, spiritual fruit, prayer, Bible reading.

If left unaddressed, the solution may be costly and overwhelming for several areas of life.

Sometimes we are not the cause of our misaligned life wheel. Sometimes someone collides with us. Their life is out of control, and we suffer damage. We must be vigilant of the condition of our life as well as those around us. Steer away from wobbly lives.

How do we prevent getting out of alignment? It is quite simple – align to God’s standard. Daily. Intentionally.

God wrote the User’s Manual for our lives to run efficiently. I am forever grateful for the Bible. For without it, we would wobble.

“The fact is, as believers, it is not about us. It is not about my happiness, my joy, my well-being. It is about the glory of God and the kingdom of Christ. The only means to real joy and contentment is to make His glory the supreme objective in my life.” (Elisabeth Elliot)

PRAYER

"Heavenly Father, as we seek to live lives that don't "wobble", we ask that You guide our steps, light our paths, and help us stay in alignment with You. Grant us clarity of purpose and wisdom in our decisions. Help us prioritize what truly matters and align our actions with Your values. Strengthen our resolve to live each moment intentionally, seizing opportunities to grow, love, and serve. May Your presence inspire and empower us to live with purpose, making a meaningful difference in our lives and the lives of others. Amen.