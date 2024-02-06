Words that Matter

"Gracious words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the body." (Proverbs 16:24, ESV)

Lord, help me to hold back my words until they count for good…so that which is spoken is best for the listener.

Your purpose is always to bring encouragement and hope.

I want to speak thoughtful words.

Help me to hold back my words until I’ve listened first…because sometimes the best communication is not words but silence. It is wise to talk with You before any response, even if just a few seconds.

Your purpose is to speak with wisdom.

I want to speak words that You and I have talked about first.

Help me to hold back my words until they are under control…because once they leave my lips, I cannot control where they will land or the result they will bring.

Your purpose is always intentional.

I want to speak careful words.

Help me to hold back my words until they are edifying…because non-edifying words tear down, trip up, block, and disconnect.

Your purpose is to nurture, grow, support, and build.

I want to speak those kind of words.

Your words matter. They are Wise. True. Honest. Loving. Patient. Gentle. Humble. Confident. Gracious. Help me to soak my heart and mind in them.

PRAYER

Dear God, grant me the awareness to recognize the impact of my words on those around me, and the diligence to choose them with care. "Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer" (Psalm 19:14, ESV). In Your name, I pray. Amen.