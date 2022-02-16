Imitate Christ with Courage

It was the first week back to work after a three-week break and within the first few hours I was drained. So much so that I went to bed at 5:30 p.m., pulled the covers over my head, and never wanted to come out.

In a couple of hours, I “heard” (not audibly) the whisper of Christ, “Connie, have the same attitude in you that is in Me. Imitate Me. I’m here to help you.” I threw back the covers and said, “You’re right!” and I opened my Bible to Philippians 2 and began to read, letting His example soak into my soul.

…In humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others. In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus, Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. … Do everything without grumbling or arguing, so that you may become blameless and pure, children of God without fault in a warped and crooked generation. Then you will shine among them like stars in the sky.

Christ reminded me that He did not give up. What if He had? (I do not want to think about that!) He reminded me to keep serving with strength because my world needs what I have to offer. He did.

God’s presence, Christ’s example, the Bible, and the Holy Spirit, give the courage to be different, too. Courage to do the right thing, not the easy thing. Courage to shine a different light—a light of servanthood from a heart of humility, and a light of wisdom from a lifetime of lessons.

This is much bigger than a few hours in a single day or any other situation I could ever face…this is about representing Christ to a world that needs Him. I am energized when I stay focused on that purpose. Frustration, disappointment, and discouragement are draining. Christ stayed focused on His purpose even through the crucifixion, the most horrific experience on earth. Therefore, I can, too.

So next time I feel drained, I will re-plug and refill my pool from sources that give guidance from Him, peace to my mind, and contentment to my heart. I am swimming in the deep end again, keeping my lifeline within reach; that is, the reminder to imitate Christ with boldness, freedom, and courage because I know I am called to His purpose and that He works all things together for good to those who love Him. (Rom. 8:28)

What does it look like when you imitate Christ? What unique expression of Him do you bring others? In what situations do you need courage? What is one small way you can imitate Christ with courage today?