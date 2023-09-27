Whispers on the Mountain

The sign said, "Stop! No vehicles beyond this point." An arrow pointed to a footpath to reach the summit of the 10,200-foot Mount Washburn.

With the ranger station in view, my husband and I began our three-mile trek to the summit. I soon realized it would not be as easy as I thought. The climb was quite steep. The ranger station was not always visible. In fact, at times, it seemed I was going in the opposite direction.

The tree-lined shaded path quickly turned into a sun-scorched barren trail. My pace slowed. My enthusiasm waned. My attention changed from enjoying the lovely mountain to brutal determination to get to that ranger station I knew was there but could not see.

“Faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see. Let us run with perseverance…Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith…” (Hebrews 11:1, 12:1-2).

With His example before me, I continued. The hike was hard work. The path was a process. “One step at a time. Pace yourself,” I chanted.

Expecting to be back in the car in less than an hour, we had left our water bottles behind. But two hours had passed with more than halfway to go. And no water. The sun was relentless. Trying to wet my lips with a dry tongue made me thirstier.

What’s that? Laughter? Were we beginning to hallucinate? But it got louder as two women gallantly walked down the mountain toward us. With smiles on their faces and a bounce in their step, they greeted us. Panting, we returned a rather uncheerful greeting. Without a second thought, noticing we had no water, they gave us their bottles.

Exactly what we needed when we needed it. Despite our poor judgment. “My God will meet all your needs according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19)

Consequence is important to realize our need. Provision is important to know our God.

Not only did the two sojourners give water, but they encouraged us while we rested. “The view is worth it!” Having come from where we wanted to be, their words had credibility.

“Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has gone through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to the faith we profess. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are, yet was without sin. Let us then approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:14-16)

Refreshed, we were determined to reach the top. We wanted to see it for ourselves, not hear another’s description.

With the last turn behind us, we reached the ranger station. Nothing blocked the view for miles in every direction. In contrast to the path where I felt lost and discouraged, I now had a picture of heaven. My eyes soaked in the changeless and limitless majesty surrounding me.

“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us.” (Romans 8:18)

I rested until I heard…oh no…distant thunder. Dark clouds loomed in the horizon. Lightening split the sky. The wind kicked up its heels, bringing the summer storm closer with each passing minute.

It was time to begin our trek down the mountain with no time to waste. As we took the first descending steps, we prayed that God would restrain the intensity of the storm and protect us until we reached safety.

Blinded by the downpour, we were surprised by an approaching jeep. The driver, a park ranger, invited us into her vehicle to drive us to the bottom of the mountain.

“Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you…” (Isaiah 43:1-4)

God did not hold the rain, but rather, He was in the threatening storm with us. In the dark woods, on the sun-scorched path, on the sunny mountaintop. He was everywhere.

"You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. You are familiar with all my ways. You hem me in—behind and before; you have laid your hand upon me. Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence? If I go up to the heavens, you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, you are there. If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast.” (Psalm 139:2-10)

My child, I will continue to be with you. Always. When you think you cannot survive another disappointment, I am in control. When you feel abandoned, I am with you. When you feel sadness, I give you comfort. When you feel anxious, I guard you. When you feel tired, I give strength. When you feel lonely, I listen.

Before driving away from Mount Washburn, I picked up a small rock to keep as a reminder of God’s promise to be with me always. More importantly, with renewed motivation, I continued my spiritual climb to know and trust God more in each step.