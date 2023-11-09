Jesus Living in You Makes a Difference

Did you feel unloved today, even if just for a minute? Remember, the One who said He IS love lives within you. He’s there all the time. That means you are loved always. Can you imagine continual unconditional perfect love? You have it! Then, in that moment when you’re standing in front of the person who is very hard to love, you can say, “Ok, Lord, please take it from here and love her because I can’t right now.”

Just think…Jesus came to live within you the moment you accepted His death on the Cross. That was the moment you died and He became your life. He moved in, bringing all that He is with Him.

He is Love. Peace. Joy. Patience. Humility. Kindness. Gentleness. Faithfulness. Wisdom. Truth. Mercy. Power. (To name a few.)

All this is always with you. Always close. Always perfect. Always sufficient. Always accessible. What a gift! What a treasure!

Is there a situation causing anxiety for you? God’s peace lives within you. You always have it. Sometimes you need to clear away the clutter and silence the loud voices but it’s there. Can you imagine having peace in any situation, no matter how big the concern? You have it!

How about the times you feel sad? God’s joy lives within you. But you ask, “How can I be joyful in this tragedy?” That’s because we think happiness and joy are the same. We aren’t always happy about our circumstances. But the source of joy is Jesus not circumstances. You can rejoice in everything because of who Jesus is. His joy is not fleeting like happiness. It has taken up residence within you.

Were you tempted to snap back today? Jesus’ gentleness lives deeper than your frustration. His patience can shine brighter than your irritability any day. I know it’s hard to remember in the moment, but Jesus is there to help you.

Did selfishness rear its ugly head this week? Jesus’ humility lives within you. When you’re tempted to be inconsiderate of another person, remember Jesus wants you to step back so He can serve that person through you.

Maybe you doubt if God is going to come through for you? Remember God’s truth lives within you. When the enemy shouts things that cause you to question what you know to be true of God, fight back with the Word of God, cling to truth.

This is all about trusting the Person of Christ, not a set of rules, not a performance checklist, not a standard.

It’s not even about trusting in your faith. It’s all about trusting that He is who He says He is and that He lives in you.

“I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me” (Galatians 2:20).