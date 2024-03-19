Look What We Would Miss

What would life be without Jesus?
We would have no one...
- Who welcomes us anytime
- Who knows every corner of our heart
- Who prays for us every minute
- Who loves us unconditionally, continually
- Who truly forgives our past and present
- Who is dependable to forgive future
- Who knows our life beyond this moment
- Who gives certain hope
- Who keeps every little promise
- Who never forgets
- Who is present every second
- Who pays attention always
- Who listens anytime
- Who loves meaningful conversation
- Who speaks wisdom
- Who gives strength for every situation
- Who pours out never-ending overflowing kindness
- Who sets the example
- Who never loses sight of what matters
- Who sees the importance of this life but doesn’t hold tightly to that which has little eternal significance
- Who promises to someday turn every loss, disappointment, disconnection, heartache…into pure lasting beyond-our-imagination kind of joy.
- Who promises a lasting relationship face-to-face, not from the sidelines
- Who promises a secure forever, never to say goodbye.
Look what we'd miss if Jesus had not personally paid for all this as a Gift.
Look what we’d miss if Jesus had not been born as a baby.
If He had not died.
If He had not risen.
If He was not alive this moment!