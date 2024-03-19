Look What We Would Miss

What would life be without Jesus?

We would have no one...

Who welcomes us anytime

Who knows every corner of our heart

Who prays for us every minute

Who loves us unconditionally, continually

Who truly forgives our past and present

Who is dependable to forgive future

Who knows our life beyond this moment

Who gives certain hope

Who keeps every little promise

Who never forgets

Who is present every second

Who pays attention always

Who listens anytime

Who loves meaningful conversation

Who speaks wisdom

Who gives strength for every situation

Who pours out never-ending overflowing kindness

Who sets the example

Who never loses sight of what matters

Who sees the importance of this life but doesn’t hold tightly to that which has little eternal significance

Who promises to someday turn every loss, disappointment, disconnection, heartache…into pure lasting beyond-our-imagination kind of joy.

Who promises a lasting relationship face-to-face, not from the sidelines

Who promises a secure forever, never to say goodbye.

Look what we'd miss if Jesus had not personally paid for all this as a Gift.

Look what we’d miss if Jesus had not been born as a baby.

If He had not died.

If He had not risen.

If He was not alive this moment!