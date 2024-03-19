Look What We Would Miss

Look What We Would Miss

What would life be without Jesus?

What would life be without Jesus?

We would have no one...

  • Who welcomes us anytime
  • Who knows every corner of our heart
  • Who prays for us every minute
  • Who loves us unconditionally, continually
  • Who truly forgives our past and present
  • Who is dependable to forgive future
  • Who knows our life beyond this moment
  • Who gives certain hope
  • Who keeps every little promise
  • Who never forgets 
  • Who is present every second
  • Who pays attention always
  • Who listens anytime
  • Who loves meaningful conversation
  • Who speaks wisdom 
  • Who gives strength for every situation
  • Who pours out never-ending overflowing kindness 
  • Who sets the example
  • Who never loses sight of what matters
  • Who sees the importance of this life but doesn’t hold tightly to that which has little eternal significance
  • Who promises to someday turn every loss, disappointment, disconnection, heartache…into pure lasting beyond-our-imagination kind of joy. 
  • Who promises a lasting relationship face-to-face, not from the sidelines
  • Who promises a secure forever, never to say goodbye.

Look what we'd miss if Jesus had not personally paid for all this as a Gift.

Look what we’d miss if Jesus had not been born as a baby.

If He had not died.

If He had not risen.

If He was not alive this moment!

2024