Ultimate Trust

“The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So, the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God.” (Luke 1:35)

Mary, the mother of Jesus, had a unique experience. She is the most celebrated woman of all time. I believe her story is one from which we can learn. When God calls us to do something that affects our reputation, our family, and our plans for our life, He also calls us to trust Him and be obedient.

The angel came to Mary with the most incredible announcement: “Do not be afraid Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son” (Luke 1:30–31). Now, that’s quite a mind-blowing bit of information for a humble 14-year-old girl living in a little town like Nazareth. It’s understandable that Mary should ask “How can this possibly be, since I am a virgin?” (v. 34)

She’s told that this would be a work of the Holy Spirit. And the young girl says, “All right! I am the Lord’s servant. I’m open to whatsoever God wants to do with me. May all that you have said be fulfilled in my life.”

Mary now faced the embarrassing situation of a pregnancy as an unmarried woman. She had to explain all this to her immediate family and close friends. And she had no idea how this might affect her relationship with Joseph, yet she trusted the grace of God. She believed that whatever God’s purposes were for her, they were good. She keenly anticipated nothing less than His best in her life.

Mary’s humble submission to God marks out for us a challenging pattern to follow. She gave up all claims to her body, her reputation, her future, and said, “May Your will be done in my life.”

During this Christmas season and throughout our lives, may we like Mary say to our Lord, “I am your servant. May Your will be done in my life.”

GOD OF GRACE

Obedience is doing without the angel,

doing the right thing by faith,

because you know it’s right.

Doing it without the feelings–

Luke says, “Then the angel left her…”

BUT JESUS HAD COME TO STAY!

wasn’t His name “IMMANUEL”?

I could imagine Mary wondering

why the angel disappeared.

“Where was the angel when I had to face

dear Joseph and tell him

I had met the God of Grace?

Oh, where was the angel when he wouldn’t

listen to me and he called me a liar to my face?

Where was the angel who had promised

me protection… yet let Caesar call a census in the land?

Where was the angel when I needed my sweet mother,

and nothing would work out as we had planned?

Where was the angel when we stood before the rest house

and the keeper told us every room was taken?

And why were the angels talking to the shepherds

when I was in the cave and felt forsaken?

Where was the angel when I cried aloud in childbirth

and the Son of God was born upon this earth?

Oh, where was the angel when Herod’s murderous soldiers

sought my baby boy upon his birth?

Yet I didn’t need to know the place of Gabriel’s appointment,

and I didn’t need to hear the angels sing.

For marvelous though his person and wondrous though his comfort,

T’was nothing to the presence of my King!

For there was the God of Grace when in the incarnation,

He visited my life and let me be

a part of His plan—of His High and Holy purpose

as He lay within my arms and let me see

A face sweeter than the angels,

softer than the sunshine

and stronger than all the sons of light.

“Jesus Christ, my Savior, Emmanuel, Redeemer, the God of Glory, Majesty, and Might!”

©2022 Jill Briscoe