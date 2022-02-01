Does Your Soul Have a Hyggekrog?

Each year, I look forward to winter. Not for the ice fishing on nearby Lake Erie. Not for the lake-effect weather phenomenon that can dump a foot or more of snow at a time on our region. And certainly not for the annual Erie Polar Plunge (brrrr, I won’t even explain) or the Frostbite Open, a fundraiser golf tournament on frozen Presque Isle Bay.

No, I’m anticipating long, dark evenings snuggled in our warm little house, the pellet stove burning merrily, apple-cinnamon-scented candles flickering, and me nestled under a soft throw, with maybe a cup of hot chocolate in hand.

Am I part Danish? Because that picture is chock-full of hygge…

Hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) is a Danish word and concept for which there is no direct English translation, but author Meik Weiking tries to explain it in The Little Book of Hygge, “Hygge has been called… coziness of the soul… Hygge is about an atmosphere and an experience… about being with people we love. A feeling of home. A feeling that we are safe, that we are shielded from the world and [can] allow ourselves to let our guard down.”

Danes, who have long been ranked among the happiest people on earth, embrace hygge in every area of their lives. In that land of long, dark, and cold winters, this translates into candles, candles everywhere; warm scarves, thick, comfy socks and soft throws; hot coffee, cake and chocolate; long hours at board games and evenings around a fire with cherished friends and family; keeping it simple and being grateful for little joys.

Louisa Thomsen Brits, the author of The Book of Hygge: The Danish Art of Contentment, Comfort, and Connection, considers it “a practical way of creating sanctuary in the middle of very real life.”

Creating a Sanctuary

A Danish person, in fact, often creates a literal sanctuary—a personal hyggekrog [hoogah-crow] or “cozy nook” in which to nestle with a comfy blanket (candles nearby, of course), and ideally a hot drink and a good book or a view of nature. Reading about it, I wondered about creating a hyggekrog for myself—until I realized I already have one: that recliner in my writing room, with the soft throw, and little tables nearby holding Bibles and books, pen and note cards, a lamp and a warmer for my tea…

Experiencing Spiritual Hygge

Each morning, sitting there with my Bible and my soul open before God, I experience spiritual hygge that goes beyond cozy socks, crackling fires and steaming cups of coffee. Beyond the company of favorite people and definitely beyond the temporary contentment of an ideal evening. Here I snuggle into the warmth of my Father’s nearness, read His illuminated Word, drink in the sweetness of His Spirit and enjoy long conversations with Him.

Yet there’s an even better hyggekrog than that comfy corner I share with Him each morning. My soul has a 24/7 hyggekrog in God Himself. He has become my “sanctuary in the middle of very real life.”

On the outside, darkness may descend. Storms rage. Conflicts arise. Children rebel. Health worsens. Yet the fiercer those storms rage on the outside, the deeper my inner being can nestle into Him.

Finding Refuge and Strength

For in God my true Hyggekrog my soul finds shelter. He’s my “refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble” (Ps. 46:1). He’s my “sheltering stronghold to which I may continually resort” (Ps. 71:3, AMP). At any moment of the day or night, no matter what is going on around me, I’m learning to inwardly turn to Him, rest all the weight of my world on Him, and know His enveloping presence and care.

Finding Intimacy

In God, my Hyggekrog, I also enjoy intimacy with Him, for He literally surrounds and fills me: “If anyone acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God lives in them and they in God” (1 John 4:15). I’m inwardly illuminated by the gentle Light of Truth, warmed by the fire of His Spirit and cocooned in the comfort of His nearness. I pour out my heart to Him and He whispers divine insights to me. “What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived—the things God has prepared for those who love him—these are the things God has revealed to us by his Spirit” (1 Cor. 2:9-10).

Remembering His Deeds

In God, my Hyggekrog I “ponder the loving deeds of the Lord” (Ps. 107:43), and He thinks of me: “How precious are your thoughts about me, O God. They cannot be numbered!” (Ps. 139:17). We find deep gladness in each other’s company. I joy in Him, and He rejoices over me—and over all who likewise settle into Him: “But let all who take refuge in you be glad; let them ever sing for joy. Spread your protection over them, that those who love your name may rejoice in You. Surely, Lord, you bless the righteous; you surround them with your favor as with a shield” (Ps. 5:11-12, emphasis mine).

And one of the best things about my spiritual Hyggekrog is I don’t ever need to leave it! Oh, sometimes I bolt, out of fear. Or stray, out of carelessness or willfulness. But even then, He tirelessly calls me back into Himself. How good it is, then, to nestle again in my heart’s true home!

Do you need a refuge, a sanctuary? A Hyggekrog for your soul? A place of cocooning comfort and safety, of softness and warmth?

If you haven’t already, start by asking God’s forgiveness for your sins, because Jesus has already paid the penalty for them on the cross. Give yourself and Your life to Him forever. If you’ve already done that, but this season of your life has turned cold and dark, turn again in fresh surrender and obedience to Him. Confess Him as your heart’s true Home, your Light, your Fire, your Comforter, your soul-Companion. When you do, He’ll open His arms and welcome you into Himself…

And God will become your Hyggekrog.