Meeting Suzy

By Garyanna Stalick

I met my husband in college; in fact, we had our first date the weekend of freshman orientation before classes even began. We were married before graduation. Our life journey included living in another country, having two wonderful children, and working several decades in the fields of education and social work. Then abruptly, without warning, at 57 years of age, he died. Grieving and reinventing my life was some of the hardest work I have ever done.

One morning many, many years later, while drinking my coffee and reading the paper, I noticed the obituaries. I never read the obituaries, but this one caught my eye. Apparently, someone named Suzy had lost her husband. He had died abruptly, without warning, at the age of 57. I was flooded with memories and had a feeling that at that moment in time I could identify with what was happening in Suzy’s life.

I picked up a piece of stationary and wrote, “Suzy, you don’t know me, but we have something in common.” I told her about losing my husband in a similar manner. I promised her that “it won’t always be this way.” I wanted her to know that she would survive and eventually even learn to smile again. I sent off my note to the funeral home and went about my busy life.

Several months later, I was surprised by receiving a card from Suzy saying how much she had appreciated my letter. It was so good to hear from her and know that she was coping. The following December, a Christmas card arrived from Suzy letting me know that I had been right, she had survived. She had recently gone on a trip, an adventure of a lifetime, which she enjoyed very much and wanted to share that with me. She had also started working at Costco on the weekends giving samples. “If you are ever in the store at that time, look me up,” she said. I remember thinking I’m never in Costco on the weekends, but maybe someday. I answered her card and told her I loved hearing about her trip and how proud I was of her.

On Tuesday, I needed to do a quick Costco run with a list of things to accomplish before an appointment. As I pushed my cart past a stand offering samples, I saw a name tag that read “Suzy.” I paused. I really was in a hurry, but just maybe…I pulled my cart back. A cheerful voice said, “Would you like a sample of an avocado? They go on sale today. They are Hass avocados with a great deal of flavor and…”

I said; “Suzy, I’m Garyanna.” There was a pause, she blinked, and then I watched her face explode into the delight of recognition. We hugged, right there in front of God and everybody in Costco!

She said, “I appreciate you so much, I have kept everything you have written me.” I told her that I never read the obituaries and the only explanation I had for doing so that day was that God told me to.

She said: “I believe that. And I never work on Tuesdays, but I believe I’m standing at this station today to be here when you walked by so that I could meet you. You can’t know how much it meant to me that a complete stranger would send me a note of encouragement. It helped me believe God was looking out for me. Actually, getting to meet you has made my day,” she said.

I smiled, “Let’s have coffee sometime.” What a reminder to me that a God who could use two complete strangers to touch each other’s lives and accomplish His purpose for His glory is so much bigger than the problems of my day.

Author’s note: Since the writing of this story Suzy is now mentoring two other women who have lost their husbands.

Garyanna has a Master of Arts in Education degree and spent 20+ years working with young children with special needs. Since her retirement, her focus is on writing short stories, and she was a finalist in the 2019 Oregon Christian Writers Cascade Writing Contest. She lives in the beautiful Pacific Northwest and enjoys traveling with her husband to visit their 14 grandchildren scattered across the USA.