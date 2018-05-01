× Expand Christian Women Who You Are in Christ

By Andrea Stephens

This is who you are because of your connection with Christ...

Totally True About You! ©

You are God’s child, adopted into his family as his very own. (See Ephesians 1:5; John 1:12.)

You are born of God and the evil one cannot touch you. (See 1 John 5:18)

You are a member of Christ’s Body. (See 1 Corinthians 12:27)

You are a partaker of his divine nature. (See 2 Peter 1:3-4)

You are created in God’s likeness. (See Genesis 1:26-27)

You are fearfully and wonderfully made. (See Psalm 139:13-14)

You are chosen by Jesus and called his friend. (See John 15:15-16)

You are the home of the Holy Spirit who lives in you. (See 1 Corinthians 6:19; John 14:16-18)

You are forgiven. (See 1 John 1:9)

You are holy and blameless in God’s sight. (See Ephesians 1:4)

You have been bought with a price and belong to Christ. (See 1 Corinthians 6:20)

You are redeemed. (See Ephesians 1:14)

You are loved. (See Ephesians 2:4 and John 3:16)

You cannot be separated from God’s love. (See Romans 8: 35-39)

You are a brand new creation in Christ. (See 2 Corinthians 5:17)

You are complete in Christ. (See Colossians 2:10)

You are a saint, a citizen of heaven. (See Ephesians 1:1 and Philippians 3:20)

You have direct access to God. (See Ephesians 2:18)

You are God’s workmanship, created for good works. (See Ephesians 2:10)

You have eternal life in heaven. (See 1 John 5:13)

You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you. (See Philippians 4:13)

You are free from condemnation. (See Romans 8: 1-2)

You are protected by the power of God. (See 1 Peter 1:5)

Your adequacy is from God. (See 2 Corinthians 3:5)

You are sealed in Christ by the Holy Spirit of promise. (See Ephesians 1:13)

You have not been given a spirit of fear but of power, love and a sound mind. (See 2 Timothy 1:7)

You are the salt and light in this world. (See Matthew 5:13-14)

You have been called to bear fruit. (See John 15:16)

You are seated with Christ in the heavenly realm. (See Ephesians 2:6)

You have been created with a plan and purpose in mind. (See Jeremiah 29:11-13 and Psalm 39:16)

You are victorious through Christ. (See Romans 8:37)

You are called to be a witness for Christ and to make disciples. (See Mark 16:15 and Acts 1:8)

You are filled with power from God. (See Acts 1:8)

You are crowned with glory and majesty. (See Psalm 8:3-5)

Blown away? Speechless? Overwhelmed? I thought so! Seeing so many of these verses together is amazing. They are all true and they all apply to you!

