Busy, Busy

By Bobbie Wolgemuth

"Come and see what the Lord has done, the desolations he has brought on the earth. He makes wars cease to the ends of the earth. He breaks the bow and shatters the spear; he burns the shields with fire. He says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth. The Lord Almighty is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress.” ~ Psalm 46: 8-11 (NIV)

Life can be a frenzied blur. The list of our duties as a wife and mom seems never-ending and never-finished, doesn’t it? Taking care of our homes, trying to stay on a budget, working in a job inside or outside our homes, volunteering at church and at our child’s school, staying fit, and striving to love our husbands well and raise our children to love the Lord are all important.

We try to keep them going, just like a juggler struggles to keep his plates spinning lest they fall and break. Here’s another assignment. Find time to be still.

Give yourself permission to be quiet.

Turn off the television and the computer.

Silence your cell phone.

Take a deep breath and listen to the quiet.

Remember that our God, who created the world, modeled this quiet rest for us (Genesis 2:2). And Jesus, knowing He needed time with the Father to complete His earthly mission, went early in the morning to a quiet place, alone, to pray (Mark 1:35).

What is the purpose for our stillness? A time of quiet reminds us who God is . . . and we can rest in that (Psalm 46: 10).

The excerpt above is found in the pages of the Mom’s Bible: God’s Wisdom for Mothers, with General Editor, Bobbie Wolgemuth. Mom’s Bible gives women an awareness of just how precious and vital they are in God’s plan for the family. Used with permission.