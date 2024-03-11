Waiting for Answers to Prayer

Recently I talked with God, my Heavenly Father about how hard it is to wait for answers to prayers, some even unanswered for a few decades.

Me to the Father:

Sometimes the situation worsens even after hundreds of prayers. Why, as an example, do You allow Your children to suffer from painful diseases either personally or as caregiver?

The Father:

I walk with each of My children through this sin-ravaged world. Do not be afraid or discouraged. I am the Father of compassion and comfort. My lovingkindness toward you is constant and everlasting. Never doubt my love. Your present troubles are small compared to the sinless delight you will experience forever. (2 Corinthians 1:3-4, Jeremiah 31:3, 4:17)

Me:

Maybe my request is insignificant in the scheme of things and has gotten buried under the heavier problems of the world.

The Father:

I know the number of hairs on your head. I know when a sparrow falls. I see what concerns you and empathize with how deeply it bothers you. The concern is already solved. I solved it before you started praying about it. I am just waiting for the right time to give it to you. (Matthew 10:29-30, Isaiah 65:24)

Me:

Now seems like a good time. Having to wait for an answer much longer doesn’t seem like the best thing.

The Father:

As the heavens are higher than the earth so are my ways higher than your ways. I am doing important things in you while you wait. I am teaching you the difference between your patience and Mine. I am strengthening your endurance. You don’t see it, but I am fitting all the pieces together for your good, the good of everyone else involved, and My glory. (Isaiah 55:8-9, Romans 5:4, Romans 8:28)

Me:

Could it be that I’m not praying the right words or not believing enough?

The Father:

The answer is not up to you; it is up to Me. Simply get to know Me more each day, then trust what you know. Talk with Me about everything. Remember My Son and the Holy Spirit continually speak to Me on your behalf. Their prayers align with my will, always answered. (Romans 8:26-27).

Me:

Now I see that waiting is a gift. Thank you! I am learning that the answer is always secondary to the blessings of waiting. Waiting makes us closer. It increases our communication. It teaches me to trust Your character above all else. It trains me to examine everything through the lens of eternity.