When God is Silent

Have you ever sat in silence? Silence can be refreshing, even inviting after a busy day but what about unwanted imposed silence. Silence in this situation is often a deafening place to be because you want so badly to hear something—anything. When that silence comes from God, it seems even more deafening. All you want is something specific from the Lord that lets you know He hasn’t forgotten you.

I find myself in a season of silence. This odd place in my life where transition seems to be a normal process: one child gone to college, another almost through high school, my career meandering with no clear purpose, and my ministry not what I hoped it would be at this point. There are days I want to scream—“Give me direction, Lord!” In my waiting for a shout of clarity, I’ve come to realize that although it feels like a silent season, God is speaking to me and teaching me in the silence. When I sit still long enough, He is revealing truth to me in this season.

He’s teaching me three things:

1. Silence doesn’t always mean He isn’t speaking.

God uses many different ways of speaking to us and teaching us. His Word is the clearest example of that. In Hebrews 4:12, we are told “For the word of God is alive and active.” But, we have to remain teachable to His voice.

2. I play a part in this too.

That means even when I don’t feel like it, I do what I know I’m called to do as a believer. I read the Word daily, I pray for others, I pray for myself for the joy to return, and I fight to position my mind towards God. Too often my own distraction is at the root of the silence.

3. Lastly, inviting others into your silent seasons is vital.

It can feel lonely in these places, and you begin to wonder if you are the only person who has ever felt this way. God designed us to be in community and finding those other believers who can come alongside is an important part of your journey and theirs. In Exodus 17, Moses and the Israelites camped at Rephidim when Amalek attacked. When Moses had his hand up, Israel was victorious but when his hand came down, they were not. Aaron and Hur had to help Moses keep his hands steady in the air. Moses needed them to uphold his weary arms. We need others in our life to hold us up in our weary seasons as well.

A season of silence can feel frustrating and lonely as if the Lord has forgotten you. However, in these moments, it is important to remember God’s truth and His character—and that even in the silence He is still speaking.