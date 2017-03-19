× Expand Friendship with God

By Jill Briscoe

The Lord would speak to Moses face to face, as a man speaks with his friend… And the Lord said to Moses, “I will do the very thing you have asked, because I am pleased with you and I know you by name.” ~ Exodus 33:11, 17

Moses and God were friends! Have you ever thought of your relationship with God in terms of a friendship? What were the elements of this friendship between God and Moses?

The first element clearly was determination. Moses had a very busy schedule, yet he was determined to spend time with God (Ex. 33:7-11). God watched over His servant Moses, for Moses had been given the overwhelming task of leading an entire nation from one country to another! In turn, Moses knew that he could not possibly handle the task of leading God’s people without constant guidance from the Lord.

Second, Moses did not exclude others from his friendship with God. “Now Moses used to take a tent and pitch it outside the camp some distance away, calling it the ‘tent of meeting’. Anyone inquiring of the Lord would go to the tent of meeting outside the camp” (Ex. 33:7). Moses knew that he was not the only one to whom God could speak. Moses wanted others to know God’s friendship, too.

Third, the phrase face to face gives us the sense of openness, honesty, and delight. Moses was not afraid to ask God anything. Moses spoke honestly, showed his true needs, and expected God to answer.

We need to nourish our prime relationship with God! As we meet him regularly “face to face,” He will fill our lives to overflowing, and out of that overflow our human friendships will flourish.

Do you lack friends? Start with God, and He will show you how to be a friend to others.

Suggested Reading: Exodus 33:1-23

Lord, forgive me for the times I lack the determination to spend time with You, letting so many shallow things take my time away. Help me to see in fresh ways that You are my greatest friend and I can come to You with openness and honesty. I have nothing to hide from You. Thank You for revealing Yourself to me and filling my life so richly! Amen.