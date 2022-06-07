Creative Ways to Appreciate Your Man

One of the basic components of a strong love is when a man feels appreciated, valued, and esteemed. I love the look in the eyes of those newlywed brides—that is appreciation! For wives, complacency is the enemy of intimacy. A little bit of appreciation will go a long way in protecting your marriage. When he senses you feel you won the grand prize when you married him, his heart will definitely be drawn toward you and then your worth is like the upward trajectory of a positive stock market report—you become priceless!

1 Thes 5:13 reminds us to esteem them very highly in love . . . How can we appreciate or show our high esteem for our husbands?

What Is Appreciation?

In your expressions toward your man are you:

Admiring of his good qualities?

Applauding his efforts and accomplishments?

Positive toward his interests?

Accepting of his quirks?

Laudatory of his accomplishments?

Supportive of his dreams?

Sympathetic toward his hurts?

Sensitive to his stress?

Mindful of his needs?

Responsive to his advances?

These traits are all synonyms of the word appreciative and you have the ability to say “Thank you!” with your words, your actions, your gifts, and your energy.

You likely have two piercing questions: How to I find the time and energy? Why should I be the one to show appreciation?

Why You?

When my book, 52 Ways to Wow Your Husband: Put a Smile On His Face was released, I would hear women express, with distain:

Why me?

Why not him?

Why try?

My response was usually, “Why not you?” Love has to begin with someone, somehow. (And if you think we are letting the men off the hook, fear not—my husband Bill has created Her Best Friend phone APP for that!)

You, as a motivated wife, have the honor of being the spark plug for your marriage. That my dear is power! You are not a doormat, not pathetic, not a weak woman just because you want to be a woman who loves her man. Your love has the power to change things, change your marriage—even, yes, perhaps change him. As you change, it forces change in the relationship.

Say Thanks!

Choose one of the ways below to tangibly express your gratitude to your man:

Applaud his effort or an accomplishment

Commend him in front of his friends or colleagues

Compliment one of his handsome features

Laud an accomplishment with a gift or a family party to celebrate.

Warm toward an idea he has brought up by asking to learn more.

Support one of his dreams by placing a photo of him doing it on your desk or refrigerator.

Be sensitive to his stress by giving a shoulder or neck rub.

Be mindful of one of his needs by running an errand or picking up an item without being asked.

If you are ready, be responsive to sexual advances.

Place a thank-you note on a helium balloon and float it into his office.

Make your own list, A to Z, why you are thankful for your man, then read it to him.

Your marriage will be enriched as you express an attitude of gratitude!