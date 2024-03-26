There is Hope

“…Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many; and he will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for him.” (Hebrews 9:18)

There is one hope…one bright light to this dark world, to lives of despair, to hopeless situations.

His one-time sacrifice secured the forgiveness of our sins…He remembers them no more.

His sacrifice secured the cleansing of our sins…they have completely disappeared.

His sacrifice secured the payment for our sins…we will not pay for our sins on Judgment Day.

His sacrifice secured an intimate relationship with Him…we are not alone in this life and need not be afraid.

His sacrifice secured an incredible inheritance…we have the promise of eternity with the Loving God! It is sealed and guaranteed to those who trust Him.

Do you know – really know – that Jesus’s sacrifice was necessary for you? It is your only hope…now and then.

Do you know – really know – that Jesus will return? It makes a difference.

Most days I can hardly think about anything else but the moment I’ll be with Christ. In the meantime I fill my mind and use my time with thoughts, conversations, activities, prayers that are important to Him.

Wouldn’t it be incredible to be talking with Him, then finish the sentence face-to-face with Him there?!

Here are a few lyrics from “Soon” that express what I’m trying to say:

“Soon and very soon

My King is coming

Robed in righteousness and crowned with love

When I see Him

I shall be made like Him

Soon and very soon.

Though I have not seen Him

My heart knows Him well

Jesus Christ the Lamb

The Lord of heaven.

I will be with the One I love

With unveiled face I’ll see Him

There my soul will be satisfied

Soon and very soon

Soon and very soon.”

PRAYER

Thank You, Lord, for the precious gift of Your Son, Jesus Christ, who paid the ultimate price for our redemption, who bore our sins and carried our sorrows, and who offers us forgiveness, healing, and eternal hope. How grateful we are for Your love, how precious You are to us, O Lord. Amen.