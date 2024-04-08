Unwrapping Your Gift

My name was boldly written on the tag. The Giver extended the gift to me with delight. The box, wrapped in gloomy colors, appeared to be empty even though it felt heavy. “What? There must be a mistake,” I said, reluctant to accept it.

“Are You sure this is for me?” I asked. Then I looked up at the tenderness in His face as He urged me to take it.

I opened the box reluctantly. It held unemployment, relationship conflicts, financial stress, unanswered prayers, health concerns…everything in life I tried to avoid. Here they were in a pile in my hand. So many disappointments. Enough to last for years.

Even though my hands were full, I felt overwhelming emptiness. Until one night…the night I unwrapped a smaller package in the gift box. It was wrapped with brightly colored paper and perfect bow.

In the little box, I found a key with an attached note. The note said the key turns off the “noise” in life so I could hear quietness. Quietness opens the door to the Giver’s abundant storehouse filled with the riches of God.

Under the wrapping of disappointments, I found a precious treasure…the gift of knowing God. The gift that merits prominence. The gift that deserves protection. The gift with lasting benefits. The gift that never wears out. Or runs out.

As I walk through God’s abundant storehouse, I have discovered that God is always with me. He protects me. He gives strength and confidence. He is my Shepherd. He is my Rock. He is my Haven. He is my Father. He is my brother. He is my Savior. He is faithful. He provides. He knows. He warns me of danger. He catches me when I fall. He delights in the details of my life. He sings over me and quiets me with His love. He hears my unspoken whispers. He quiets my stormy emotions. His love is unconditional. His grace is sufficient. His arms give comfort and security. His eyes communicate understanding and support. His will is clear. His promises are kept. His words are true.

God offers the key to His abundant storehouse to everyone, presented in personalized wrapping. You have full access to His storehouse. There you will “…know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, so that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God” (Ephesians 3:19).

How is your gift wrapped?

Maybe you are a busy homeschool mom who may not have consistent quiet time like her elderly widowed friend. Your gift may be wrapped in a headset to listen to praise music to increase your intimacy with God.

Or maybe you were a physically active person with a gift wrapped in what seems like a tragedy–an illness or accident. Your gift may be a period given by God to increase spiritual activity and inner quietness.

Same gift. Different wrapping.

How are you protecting the key to your gift?

Here are some ideas to protect your personal connection with God – ideas that are adaptable to any season of life.

Personalize a Psalm as a prayer. Substitute your name and your need.

Read an old hymn and meditate on the truths.

Sing to God – just you to Him.

Go out in nature—the woods, the beach—aware of your Creator.

Put aside your prayer “list” for a week to listen to God.

Put aside your prayer “list” and pray from your heart.

Put aside your prayer “time” and talk with God throughout the day. “What do you think of this, Lord?” “Help me to see her as You do.” “I’m not sure what to do. Please show me.”

Try to meet with God at a different time of the day. And a different place.

Pray on your knees.

Choose one attribute of God. Look for how He shows it to you that day.

Ask what does this verse(s) show me of Christ’s character?

Lift your face to heaven throughout the day and smile, mindful that God sees you.

Keep a continuous conversation with God, mindful that He is with you.

Read Scripture slowly, stopping to ask God a question or to thank Him.

Schedule regular quietness no matter how busy you are. Block out time with God as you would to meet with a friend like a date (15 minutes, 1 hour, an afternoon). Put it on your calendar. Anticipate it, protect it, keep it. If the kids are busy in a community activity, sit in the car alone for part of the time. Or if you are always alone, schedule the time anyway; set it apart for you and Him.

Evaluate what fills your life. What fosters a quiet spirit? What adds noise and clutter? What drains you? Adjust accordingly.

Jot a note of thanks to Jesus on your grocery list while you are waiting in the checkout line, mindful that He sees and reads it.

Turn your mind to Christ anywhere, even in a crowd. An intimate relationship with God does not require being silent and alone.

Visualize Jesus in the chair across from you. Talk with Him. (PS, this is my personal favorite now.)

You hold the most valuable gift from the greatest Giver who loves you most. Imagine His smile of anticipation and eagerness, waiting for you to unwrap it.